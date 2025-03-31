American Kompromat

American Kompromat

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David Narum's avatar
David Narum
Apr 3, 2025

Explains a lot!

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George K's avatar
George K
Jan 21

Not surprised! Ivana Trump’s 's father was an informant for communist Czechoslovakia’s KGB-affiliated secret police. The KGB and its successors has been “grooming”Trump for almost 50 years.

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