American Kompromat

American Kompromat

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Craig Unger
Apr 2, 2025

Thanks, Dotty. Spread the word. I got almost all of this out in House of Trump(2017) and American Kompromat(2021) but Americans don't read books so I'm trying to spread the word via social media. Best, Craig

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Rappaport Stephanie
Apr 3, 2025

NY rejected him. Never got over it. NY knew what it was doing 👍🏼

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