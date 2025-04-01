David Bogatin, center, the first Russian crime figure to begin laundering money through Trump real estate. Courtesy of Seth Hettena.

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David Bogatin looked more like an accountant than a Russian mobster, but that didn’t keep him from raking in so much money from various scams that he had to launder it by purchasing multiple apartments in Trump Tower.

As I reported earlier (The Soviet Union’s Trojan Horse) in the Trump Russia Timeline, Congressional pressure on the Soviet Union to allow Jews to immigrate to the United States was a mixed blessing. To be sure, it allowed more than six hundred thousand Soviet Jews to finally get clearance to emigrate to the United States. But the downside was that the KGB made certain that emigration was not limited to innocent victims of anti-Semitism. Instead, the Soviets sent KGB agents and opened the gates of their gulags, releasing thousands of hard-core criminals, among them convicted murderers, psychopaths, thieves, and the like, many of whom settled in Brooklyn’s Brighton Beach.

I wrote about them in House of Trump, House of Putin:

With the new wave of émigrés, Brooklyn was awash with new meat markets, vegetable pushcarts, Russian bakeries, and specialty stores selling knishes, blintzes, herring, and borscht. Russian restaurants proliferated, their menus written only in Cyrillic. Storefronts under the elevated train on Brighton Beach Avenue offered marriage brokerages, immigration assistance, and other services to a largely Russian clientele. There were late evenings that went on into the early morning hours at vast, gaudy supper club/cabarets like the Odessa and the National and, later, Café Tatiana and Rasputin, featuring loud, festive nine-course dinners with massive amounts of borscht, sturgeon, sable, beef Stroganoff, and iced bottles of Stolichnaya. There were dancing and garish, over-the-top Vegas-style floor shows, replete with gold lamé gowns and sequins, sequins, sequins.

Enter David Bogatin, an alleged Russian mobster who, with his receding hairline and steel-rimmed glasses, looked more like a white-collar professional than a mafioso. Having grown up under Soviet Communism, Bogatin was eager to exploit the myriad financial opportunities that were legally permissible in the capitalist West–as well as a few that were prohibited.

In the early Eighties, Bogatin and two other Russian gangsters joined forces with the Italian mob in a spectacularly lucrative operation that FBI investigators called the Red Daisy gas tax scam. The scam was possible thanks to the sluggishness with which government authorities collected gas taxes. Together, federal state and local officials demanded about twenty-seven cents of every gallon that was sold. But they took their time in collecting—sometimes as much as a year.

Having registered scores of shell companies in Panama as owners of the gas stations, the mobsters simply closed down the gas station ownership before the tax collectors came, and reopened them under a different shell company. As the scam spread from one state to another, the money came pouring in–more than $100 million a month. More than a billion a year.

The Italian mafia took the lion’s share of the profits, but Bogatin, who was looking to buy real estate, was doing well enough that he was fixated on the glitziest apartment building on Fifth Avenue, a gaudy, 58-story edifice with gold-plated fixtures and a pink-marble atrium: Trump Tower.

As I wrote in American Kompromat:

“Meanwhile, vast sums from the Russian Mafia’s various scams had to be laundered. So in 1984, David Bogatin, a Russian mobster who had scored millions in the Red Daisy gas scam with Balagula, went shopping for apartments and ended up at 721 Fifth Avenue, Trump Tower, the glistening new fifty-eight-story building that was the home of Donald Trump. Bogatin, however, wasn’t looking for a home to live in so much as a place to park his excess cash, and at a closing, with Donald Trump himself in attendance, he bought not one but five condominiums, putting down $6 million in cash.” ($32 million in 2025 dollars)

According to Seth Hettena’s Trump/Russia: A Definitive History, it was Trump who “talked him into purchasing five apartments in Trump Towers as an investment,” or so said Michael Markowitz, one of Bogatin’s gangster pals,

If the transaction seemed suspicious—multiple apartments for a single buyer who appeared to have no legitimate way to put his hands on that much money—there may have been a reason. At the time, Russian mobsters were beginning to invest in high-end real estate, which offered an ideal vehicle to launder money from their criminal enterprises. “During the ’80s and ’90s, we in the U.S. government repeatedly saw a pattern by which criminals would use condos and high-rises to launder money,” says Jonathan Winer, a deputy assistant secretary of state for international law enforcement in the Clinton administration. “It didn’t matter that you paid too much, because the real estate values would rise, and it was a way of turning dirty money into clean money. It was done very systematically, and it explained why there are so many high-rises where the units were sold but no one is living in them.”

There was one other element in the Bogatin deal that was highly irregular. At the time, according to author David Cay Johnston, Trump Tower was one of only two buildings in New York City that sold condos to buyers who used shell companies, such as limited liability companies, which allowed purchasers to buy real estate while concealing their identities.

“If you are doing a transaction with no mortgage, there is no financial institution that needs to know where the money came from, particularly if it’s a wire transfer from overseas,” Jonathan Winer told me. “The customer obligations that are imposed on all kinds of financial institutions are not imposed on people selling real estate. They should have been, but they weren’t.”

As a result, Trump began to sell condos in Trump Tower as an ideal vehicle through which criminals could put their dirty money into luxury condominiums while keeping their ownership anonymous. Thus, according to the New York State Attorney General’s office, when Trump closed the deal for five apartments with David Bogatin, whether he knew it or not, he had just helped launder money for the Russian Mafia.

Thanks to the lax regulations, Trump had also discovered a pipeline through which the Russian Mafia could funnel untold millions of dollars to the future president–with virtually no legal risk whatsoever.

Cast of Characters

David Bogatin

A Soviet military veteran turned Russian mobster. After serving in North Vietnam and shooting down American pilots, Bogatin emigrated to the U.S. in 1977 with just $3 in his pocket. By the 1980s, he was a major figure in the Russian Mafia’s gasoline scam and reportedly laundered $6 million through five Trump Tower condos in 1984. Allegedly connected to the KGB through family ties, he later fled the U.S. and surfaced in Poland running the country’s first private bank.

Stay tuned for more updates!

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