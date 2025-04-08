Foreign policy savant: Before going to the Soviet Union, Trump ditched his brash, flamboyant playboy persona in favor of a new one, as an apostle of world peace. Photo Credit: William Coupon

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Throughout most of the Eighties, New Yorkers knew Trump as the brash young nouveau riche outer-borough guy with Vegas sensibilities who was taking Manhattan by storm whether Manhattanites liked it or not. But, as I previously reported in 1985-1986 The KGB Sets Its Trap, the Soviets had set their eyes on Trump, and, at roughly the same time, he began to reinvent himself. Suddenly, he became Donald Trump the foreign policy maven. Because his uncle, John Trump, had been a nuclear scientist at MIT, he became Donald Trump the nuclear arms expert. After all, he had mastered the art of the deal and now he was going to apply his extraordinary expertise to negotiating world peace.

I wrote in American Kompromat that Trump gave an interview to journalist Ron Rosenbaum of Manhattan, Inc. magazine, in which he asserted that “Nothing matters as much to me now” as nuclear proliferation—an extraordinarily unlikely passion for a man who personified conspicuous consumption. As if to underline the point, Trump posed for a cover shot holding a dove, as a great man of peace. So photographer William Coupon went to work with an eye toward capturing the image of the avian symbol of peace perched atop the impeccably sculpted tonsorial edifice that was otherwise known as Donald Trump’s hair. Which was all well and good until the dove decided to unburden itself on Donald Trump’s germophobic hands.

Trump made a similar pitch to the Washington Post. “Some people have an ability to negotiate,” he told the paper. “It’s an art you’re basically born with. You either have it or you don’t.”

Lack of confidence was not his problem. “It would take an hour-and-a-half to learn everything there is to learn about missiles,” he said. “. . . I think I know most of it anyway.”

Which did not mean Trump was above seeking out expertise.

Bernard Lown, right, with Mikhail Gorbachev. As he prepared to go to Moscow, Trump sought out Lown to give him some tips about the Soviet leader.

A few months later, according to the Hollywood Reporter, he insisted on meeting Bernard Lown, a Boston cardiologist best known for inventing the defibrillator and sharing the Nobel Peace Prize with Yevgeny Chazov, the personal physician for Mikhail Gorbachev. After accepting their Nobel medals in Oslo, Drs. Lown and Chazov went to Moscow and spent time with Gorbachev, the new Soviet leader. Not long after he returned to the United States, Lown got a message from Trump—via a Trump’s Wall Street broker.

At the time, Lown had never even heard of him but secretly hoped Trump might contribute to his research foundation. They met in Trump’s offices on the twenty-sixth floor of Trump Tower. “I arrived totally ignorant about his motives,” Lown told me. “We sat down for lunch and Trump was very grim looking, very serious.”

As I wrote in House of Trump, House of Putin:

“Tell me everything you know about Gorbachev,” Trump said. After twenty minutes or so recounting his experience with the Soviet leader, however, Lown became painfully aware that Trump wasn’t listening. “I realized he had a short attention span,” Lown said. “I thought there was another agenda, perhaps, but I didn’t know what that was.” Lown cut to the chase. “Why do you want to know?” he asked Trump. At that, Trump revealed his grand plan. “If I know about Gorbachev, I can ask my good friend Ronnie to make me a plenipotentiary ambassador for the United States with Gorbachev.” “Ronnie?” Lown asked. “Ronald Reagan,” Trump explained.

With that, Lown told me, Trump clapped his hands together and went on to say how within one hour of meeting Gorbachev, he would end the Cold War. “The arrogance of the man, and his ignorance about the complexities of one of the complicating issues confronting mankind! The idea that he could solve it in one hour!”

Next Stop, Moscow!

Cast of Characters

Bernard Lown

Renowned Boston cardiologist, inventor of the defibrillator, and co-recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize alongside Soviet physician Yevgeny Chazov. After meeting with Gorbachev in Moscow, Lown was summoned by Trump in 1986, who sought insight on the Soviet leader as part of a bizarre pitch to become Reagan’s “plenipotentiary ambassador.”

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