American Kompromat

American Kompromat

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StacyO
Apr 10, 2025

You are my best teacher. I am always sharing how much your incredible research helped educate me on the long and winding roads from Moscow to New York and once again to Washington. Perhaps, it was more of a straight line. I know every chapter of your book: House of Trump House of Putin. It should be required reading for anyone wondering about the history of Trump/Russia.

Thank you so much.

Grateful for you,

Stacy O 💖

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