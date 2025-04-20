American Kompromat

American Kompromat

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Niah Susan Karpen's avatar
Niah Susan Karpen
Apr 20, 2025

Great post, Craig, and many thanks as this contributes to my memories of experiences at the time while under control of Anatoly Slavnov, KGB. Slavnov was a con man, very outspoken and a joker. He introduced me to some members of StB at the time, including Jansa. It wasn’t always fun and games between them, though, and a particular disagreement, I recall, centered around which service I was controlled by. The StB physically took me prisoner because Slavnov and KGB valued me as an asset, and the Czechs refused to let me go. The file mentioning Ivana making a mistake is significant, as is the presence of Jansa at her father’s funeral. I suspect Slavnov may have been there as well.

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Patrick Daniels aka Cromulent1's avatar
Patrick Daniels aka Cromulent1
Apr 20, 2025

Thanks for sharing Craig, you’re sharing a glimpse of what you had written in Kompromat for the masses, and I’m sharing!!

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