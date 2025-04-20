Spy Talk: In the Eighties, the Czech StB ramped up its spying on the Trumps and paid special attention to Ivana’s Czech family. Credit: Ron Galella

In 1988, some time after Trump made his one and only presidential campaign appearance in New Hampshire (see 1987 The New Manchurian Candidate ), Ivana Zelníčková Trump returned to visit her homeland of Czechoslovakia. According to an Associated Press story revealing the unpublished files of the Czech secret police(StB) for that era, the StB had been keeping an eye on her and her family for the entire eleven years of her marriage to Trump.

Their job was not over yet.

As I reported in House of Trump, House of Putin:

Keeping tabs on Czechs who had left the country was standard operating procedure for the StB. “The State Security was constantly watching (Czechoslovak citizens living abroad),” said Libor Svoboda, a historian from the Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes in Prague. “They wanted to know who they were meeting, what they talked about. It was a sort of paranoia. They were afraid that these people could work for foreign intelligence agencies. They used the same approach toward their relatives as well.” According to the German newspaper Bild, starting in 1979, encrypted StB files say, “the phone calls between Ivana and her father were to be wiretapped at least once per year. Their mail exchange was monitored.” The agent who reported on Ivana used the code names of “Langr” and “Chod.” The StB files are stamped “top secret,” bear the code names “Slusovice,”* “America,” and “Capital,” and indicate an ongoing attempt to gather as much information about Trump as possible. “The StB thought there was a chance that the U.S. intelligence agencies could use (Ivana Trump). And also they wanted to use Trump to gather information on U.S. high society,” said Svoboda. According to the Czech StB files, Ivana was nervous throughout the trip because she believed US embassy officials were following her at a time when she was supposed to be meeting with Czech security operatives. Twice, the American ambassador to Prague, Julian Martin Niemczyk, invited her to visit the embassy. But Ivana declined. Meanwhile, the Czech secret police filed a classified report dated October 22, 1988, saying that “as a wife of D. TRUMP she receives constant attention . . . and any mistake she would make could have immense consequences for him.”

The StB report made two noteworthy revelations.

For the first time, it was clear that Trump had decided he would eventually run for president—something that was not widely known in the United States.

The question was timing. “Even though it [his presidential prospects] looks like a utopia,” the awkwardly translated report said, “D. TRUMP is confident he will succeed.” Only forty-two, the report added, Trump planned to run as an independent candidate in 1996, eight years hence.

In addition, the StB file made one more curious observation about Trump’s political future: It said he was being pressured to run for president. But exactly what that meant was unclear. Where was the pressure coming from? It was possible it could have been the result of kompromat from a honey trap in Moscow, but that was merely speculation.

The StB archives also show that the secret services paid close attention to Ivana’s father, Miloš Zelníček, but it is unclear that got anything of value from him, even after a thorough search. “He provided information that the secret police found out anyway from other sources,” said Petr Blažek of the Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes.

Blažek suggested that the search was a warning shot telling Zelníček that cooperation was the only way such trips would be permitted in the future. Far from handing over compromising materials, Zelníček may have simply delivered the minimal amount of information necessary to keep the StB off his back.

Former KGB Major Yuri Shvets told me the Czech reports were accurate, but he questioned whether the information obtained by the StB had any real value, given the distance between Trump and his Czech in-laws. “Once people married a foreigner in the West and got out of the country, the possibility of using the entire KGB against their spouse was really very, very limited,” Shvets said. “And what kind of intelligence could [Trump’s] father-in-law provide? They were living separately. There was an ocean separating them.”

Moreover, even though the StB reported directly to the KGB, Shvets says it is not clear the Czechs would have shared their files on Trump. “There was a system of cooperation between the intelligence services,” he said. “Both countries had databases of individuals and subjects, and they would share information if asked to.”

That meant if the KGB’s New York rezidentura wanted information from the Czechs on Trump, they could reach out to the StB—theoretically. But in practice, the system did not work as well as it was meant to. “The whole system was unreliable,” said Shvets. “When you reveal your interest to another intelligence service, it’s not confidential anymore.” As he saw it, if he shared information with a rival intelligence service, they might well turn around and try to recruit the same man.

A sad occasion: The Czech StB kept an eye on Trump for more than a decade through Ivana’s family and even made an appearance when Donald and Ivana arrived for the funeral of her father, Miloš Zelníček.

Nevertheless, the StB continued to keep an eye on Trump. According to The Guardian, after the 1988 election of George H. W. Bush, the StB’s interest in him intensified—enough to send an operative to meet with Trump in the United States. So in September 1989, a small delegation from Czechoslovakia, led by František Čuba, the chairman of Czechoslovakia’s showcase model farm, went to New York and met with Trump in Trump Tower, a meeting that was closely monitored by the StB.

According to the reports, the essence of the meeting was relatively anodyne—Trump advised Čuba to buy a Sikorsky helicopter, and Čuba invited Trump to visit his agricultural cooperative, Slušovice. He hoped to initiate relationships with large capitalist companies.

More significant than the content of the meeting, however, was the fact that it was monitored closely by Jaroslav Jansa, an StB collaborator. As I reported in American Kompromat, What may have been an ambitious long-term operation suffered a major setback, however, two months later when the Velvet Revolution led to the end of communism in Czechoslovakia. As for Trump, he eventually did visit Čuba in Slušovice in November 1990 when he went to Czechoslovakia for the funeral of Ivana’s father.

An uninvited guest: Czech StB agent Jaroslav Jansa turned up unexpectedly at the funeral of Ivana’s father, but kept his distance( about 100 yards) from the Trumps.

Though the occasion was a sad one, it was not without intrigue. According to The Guardian, one of the mourners was the StB’s Jansa, who was stationed about a hundred yards away from the Trumps.