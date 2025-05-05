During Trump’s 1996 trip to Moscow, David Geovanis (right)), Liggett-Ducat’s director of real estate, who was also in Moscow, played a role in promoting Trump’s project and may have helped make sure Trump was entertained during his sojourn.

By the mid-Nineties, Donald Trump had shown the Russians that he was well on his way to becoming an effective intelligence asset for them. He was more than willing to let Russian mobsters and intelligence operatives launder money through Trump real estate. (See 1984 Trump’s Russian Laundromat) He had implemented KGB active measures by promoting its key talking points through American media. (See 1987 The New Manchurian Candidate) And he had made it clear that he was more than happy to be bailed out of one bankruptcy after another by Russian intelligence services. (See The 1990’s And You Thought the Soviet Union was Bad.)

Now that Russian Federation had replaced the fallen Soviet Union, Trump eagerly turned to them for revenue for his businesses, for his personal and recreational adventures, and, finally, he hoped, to fulfill his dream of building a Trump Tower in Moscow, this one on or near Red Square.

So in 1996, Trump returned to Moscow, accompanied by Howard Lorber and Bennett LeBow, the president and chairman, respectively, of the Brooke Group, whose holdings included Liggett-Ducat Ltd., America’s third-largest tobacco company, and major real estate assets in both New York and Moscow. He was also accompanied by Leon Black, the billionaire CEO of Apollo Global Management.

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All three men traveling with Trump became long-term supporters of his political career. Lorber later would become a business partner of Steve Witkoff, the real estate billionaire who has become the President’s special envoy to negotiate resolutions to Russia’s war on Ukraine and the Israeli occupation of Gaza. Leon Black later won notoriety when it was revealed that he had paid 158 million dollars to sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein for “financial services.”

Having started out in the early Wild West days of post-Soviet privatization, Lorber and LeBow had already forged some intriguing relationships—several of which put Trump at grave risk of being compromised. LeBow had begun partnering with Vadim Rabinovich, a pro-Russia Ukrainian oligarch who had spent seven years in jail for embezzlement. Rabinovich had participated in an infamous Tel Aviv summit meeting at which Semion Mogilevich, the so-called “Brainy Don” of the Russian Mafia, was ceded control of the Ukrainian energy trade. These were the people who were at the top rung of the food chain in Russia’s emerging mafia state.

And there were others. As I wrote in House of Trump, House of Putin:

Once Trump and his entourage arrived in Moscow, they were shown around town by its mayor, Yuri Luzhkov. As John Beyrle, the American ambassador to Russia, saw it, Luzhkov was the embodiment of the Russian “political dilemma” in that his political power was both marred by and fueled by “the shadowy world of corrupt business practices” and a system in which “almost everyone at every level is involved in some form of corruption or criminal behavior.” As reported by the liberal newspaper Novaya Gazeta, Mayor Luzhkov was alleged to be deeply in bed with [Russian mobsters Semion]Mogilevich, [Vyaschlav] Ivankov, and company. In fact, according to a classified cable Ambassador Beyrle wrote, “Luzhkov used criminal money to support his rise to power and has been involved with bribes and deals regarding lucrative construction contracts throughout Moscow. …Luzhkov also had family ties to Sistema,* a company that privatized Moscow real estate and gas, and, according to Novye Izvestia, was tied to Mogilevich’s companies in the Channel Islands and the Solntsevo crime gang.

The problem with Trump’s trip to Moscow was not simply that he was consorting with such disreputable characters. While he was in Moscow, Trump stayed at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, which a Senate investigation characterized as “a high counterintelligence risk environment…[because] ..it likely has at least one permanent Russian intelligence officer on staff, government surveillance of guests' rooms, and the regular presence of a large number of prostitutes, likely with at least the tacit approval of Russian authorities.”

Personal relationships: According to a Senate investigation, David Geovanis(circled), an American businessman in Moscow who sometimes worked with Oleg Deripaska, the Russian oligarch, was aware of Trump “engaging in personal relationships” during his 1996 trip. The man between Trump and Geovanis is Leon Black, the multibillionaire director of Apollo Global Management.

Meanwhile, David Geovanis, Liggett-Ducat’s director of real estate, who was also in Moscow, played a role in promoting Trump’s project and making sure Trump was entertained during his sojourn.

The story is best told in a report by the Senate Intelligence Committee, officially titled, On Russian Active Measures, Campaigns, and Interference in the 2016 U.S. Election, Volume 5: Counterintelligence Threats and Vulnerabilities.

The final volume of the report was released to the public on August 18, 2020, under the aegis of the Committee’s acting head, Senator Marco Rubio, who now serves as President Trump’s Secretary of State and National Security Adviser.

Astoundingly, although its contents were far more explosive than Robert Mueller investigation, the Senate report never received widespread attention.

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Though heavily redacted, the report nevertheless went further than any authoritative investigation in suggesting that President Trump had been compromised by the Russians, noting that “testimony and other information provided by several witnesses indicated that an individual named David Geovanis alleged that he had information about Trump's relationships with women in Moscow….Geovanis has claimed that, during Trump's travel to Russia, both in 1996 and 2013, Geovanis was aware of Trump engaging in personal relationships with Russian women.”

Moscow Days: In 1996, Trump returned to Russia with fellow real estate moguls Bennett LeBow(to his right) and Howard Lorber (farther right, seated) in an attempt to develop Trump Tower Moscow.

The report said Geovanis’ friend, Robert Curran, asked Geovanis, "What exactly happened .. . did they[Trump and an unnamed woman] hook up, or whatever?" According to Curran, Geovanis responded, "yeah, well, I saw them again the next day and they were together, so."

The report also noted:

Geovanis has suggested that the Russian government was also likely aware of this information. Geovanis has ties to Kremlin-linked oligarchs, several of whom are sanctioned by the United States. Some of Geovanis's contacts are also associated with Russia's intelligence and security services, and some are involved in Kremlin foreign influence operations.

The Senate report added that “Geovanis also has a reputation in Moscow for a pattern of conduct regarding women that could make him, and potentially those around him, vulnerable to kompromat operations.”

Finally, the report said that Geovanis later went to work as a Managing Director for Oleg Deripaska's Basic Element investing in real estate., noting that Deripaska is “one of the Kremlin's most significant malign influence operatives, has close ties to the Russian intelligence services, and has been involved in the targeting of foreign elections.”

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Just like Vegas: At left, the Beverly Hills Casino on Kudrinskaya Square, which Trump visited on its grand opening during his November 1996 visit to Moscow. At right, actor/martial artist Chuck Norris oversees one of its gambling tables.

As long as he was in Moscow, Trump made a point of attending the opening party for the Beverly Hills Casino opened in one of the enormous Stalinesque skyscrapers on Kudrinskaya Square in Moscow, a casino/strip club half-owned by Chuck Norris, the martial artist/movie star. A source close to the club said it had VIP rooms, which, presumably, had hidden cameras, where Trump may have consorted with strippers, but that assertion could not be corroborated.

Before leaving Russia, Trump held a press conference in Moscow’s Hotel Baltschug Kempinsky, a magnificent, palatial nineteenth-century building overlooking Red Square, the Kremlin, and the Moskva River—which, FBI files allege, happened to be owned by Semion Mogilevich. At the press conference, Trump announced he planned to invest $250 million to build two “super-luxury” residential towers, to be called Trump International and—and—surprise—Trump Tower, both of which he said “Moscow desperately wants and needs.”

But, as in the eighties, the project remained eternally stalled, a public face that masked a constantly changing network of clandestine relationships. Like his first outing(See 1987 The KGB Reels Him In), this trip failed to produce a definitive plan to build such a building. But it brought Trump even closer to figures tied to both Russian intelligence and the Russian Mafia.

Many questions about Trump’s trip to Moscow that year and the relationships that Trump had cultivated remain unanswered, but it was clear that high-level officials in both the United States and Russia understood the enormity of the stakes in the ensuing decades. On January 11, 2019, well into Trump’s first term as president, The New York Times reported that law enforcement officials were so concerned about the president’s behavior “that they began investigating whether he had been working on behalf of Russia against American interests.”

As if to show that Russia had firm control of all relevant material on the matter, a few weeks later, an anonymous operative leaked a thirty-second video of a meeting with Trump and Russian officials in Moscow trying to negotiate the project. (For reasons that are not clear, the video was dated 1995 rather than 1996.)

In response, former Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov gave an interview to Interfax, the Russian news agency, explaining what happened. “Trump was in Moscow,” Luzhkov said. “He had contacts… on matters related to the construction of the Okhotny Ryad underground mall on Manezh Square.”

Luzhkov further explained that Trump had “one or two” contacts with then-first deputy mayor, current Duma lawmaker, Vladimir Resin, who oversaw Moscow’s construction industry during Luzhkov’s reign. “[Trump] planned to take part in the mall’s construction,” the former mayor was quoted as saying. “There were intentions… but the matter didn’t go further.”

Once again, Trump had failed to get his Moscow tower built, but the flow of money from Russia was still very much in the works.

Cast of Characters

Leon Black

The billionaire CEO of Apollo Global Management, who accompanied Trump in Moscow on the 1996 trip. He later won notoriety when it was revealed that he had paid 158 million dollars to sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein for “financial services.”

David Geovanis

Liggett-Ducat’s director of real estate, Geovanis, played a key role in promoting Trump’s project and may have helped make sure Trump was entertained during his stay. According to a Senate report, Geovanis claimed that, during Trump's travel to Russia, both in 1996 and 2013, he was aware of Trump engaging in personal relationships with Russian women.

Bennett LeBow

As chairman of the Brooke Group, LeBow accompanied Lorber and Trump to Moscow in an effort to resurrect the development of Trump’s tower.

Howard Lorber

President of the Brooke Group, whose holdings included Liggett-Ducat Ltd., America’s third-largest tobacco company, and major real estate assets in both New York and Moscow, Lorber became a major contributor to Trump. He also would become a business parter of Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy to Moscow and to Israel.

If you have tips, leads, or insights, please reach out—I am always looking for new information. And don’t forget to comment and share your thoughts!

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For the complete story on how Trump became a Russian asset, buy House of Trump, House of Putin and/or American Kompromat. And don’t miss my latest book, Den of Spies!

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