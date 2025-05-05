American Kompromat

American Kompromat

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My Walk's avatar
My Walk
May 5, 2025

Yep, thank you for all that you have done, written & tried to get out for all these years. I personally still find it absolutely astounding that he wasn't stopped long before that elevator ride down, that he was allowed to run again after all he/they've did/ done is beyond any measure. Thank you

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Craig Unger
May 5, 2025

Thanks, John. If others are wondering if Trump is a Russian asset, my Trump Russia Timeline shows how it happened step by step. Or if you are interested in a more in depth view, check out my books House of Trump, House of Putinhttps://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/576474/house-of-trump-house-of-putin-by-craig-unger/ and American Kompromat https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/635379/american-kompromat-by-craig-unger/

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