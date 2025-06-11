American Kompromat

American Kompromat

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Karen Silkworm's avatar
Karen Silkworm
Jun 11, 2025

Re: the taxidermy...Brad Wesley from 1989 "Roadhouse" comes to mind.

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johnnyhands's avatar
johnnyhands
Jun 16, 2025

Has Bayrock made a bunch of money using the Trump name, so Trump could be said to have legitimately "earned" it - or has that money going to Trump come from the Russian government?

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