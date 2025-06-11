Donald Trump, Bayrock founder Tevfik Arik, and managing director Felix Sater at the Trump SoHo launch party in September 2007. Credit: Mark Von Holden

As the first decade of the 21st century unfolded, Donald Trump had filed six bankruptcies and was still billions of dollars in debt. There was no evident way for him to find restitution—until, that is, a handful of wealthy Russian investors happened upon a scheme that allowed Trump to rake in hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars without having to invest a dime in new projects.

As Ken McCallion, a former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, told me, “They saved his bacon.”

Trump’s newest ventures were based on a model that was American as apple pie and had been used for hamburgers, fried chicken, hotels, restaurants, and the like: the franchise.

After drowning in $4 billion in debt, Donald Trump was about to reinvent himself as the Colonel Sanders of luxury high-rises.

The name of Trump’s savior was Bayrock, a real estate development company whose main office was conveniently located on the twenty-fourth floor of Trump Tower, just below his own office in the same building. And, yes—as you might have guessed if you’ve read other postings in my Trump Russia Timeline—Bayrock was composed almost entirely of Soviet émigrés who just happened to have ties to the Russian Mafia or Russian intelligence.

Trump was first introduced to Bayrock by the late Tamir Sapir(né Temur Sepiashvili), a penniless Soviet émigré turned billionaire who became, in Trump’s words, “great friends” with Trump himself and who introduced Trump to the Kazakhstan-born Tevfik Arik, the founder of Bayrock.

Prior to the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Arif spent 17 years working for the USSR's Ministry of Commerce and Trade, which was widely known to have deep ties to the KGB. Arif served as its deputy director of its Department of Hotel Management before resigning in 1991. Later, he worked for the Trans-World Group, a company that was a player in the highly lucrative metals industry, which was beset by the bloody “Aluminum Wars” that left dozens of executives, traders, bankers, and mob bosses dead.

When it came to having fun, Arif spared no expense. On one occasion, Arif and his colleagues rented the Savarona—a 446-foot yacht that had once been owned by the Father of the Turks, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk—and brought along nine young “escort girls” who were allegedly there for the pleasure of businessmen attending the party.

“[O]ne of the businessman was especially fond of 13-14 year old [girls] and the organization head supplied those girls,” according to documents that were part of a police investigation.

Arif and his associates denied the charges against them and Arif was eventually acquitted. Nevertheless, the indictment paints a salacious picture of a sordid and extraordinarily decadent world of spectacular yachts,Mediterranean villas, and private planes in which billionaire oligarchs ship in batches of teenage girls and “trade human beings” to have sex with their wealthy friends.

Donald Trump could not make all the parties, but on one occasion celebrating Arif’s birthday, he called in and suddenly the familiar image of Donald Trump appeared on a big-screen videoconference call for the entire party to see. “Tevfik is my friend,” Trump said. “Let’s drink to Tevfik!”

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As for Tamir Sapir, he had been co-owner of Joy Lud Electronics with Semion Kislin, who brought Trump into the orb of the KGB in 1980 by getting him a good price for the bulk sale of TV sets for Trump’s new hotel. (See 1980 Former Soviet Agent: How Trump Was Lured into the KGB’s Web. ) He was another Russian immigrant who came to America with the proverbial $3 in his pocket, started driving a cab, and a few years later became a billionaire, owning an apartment in, of all places, 721 Fifth Avenue—Trump Tower.

Not one to be outdone by Arif when it came to depravity, Tamir Sapir exemplified a new, unparalleled level of decadence by furnishing his yacht with bar stools covered in python skin, a stuffed lion, and the carcasses of twenty-nine different endangered species.

Finally, there was Bayrock managing director Felix Sater, a stocky, olive-skinned, Porsche-driving super salesman straight out of Glengarry Glen Ross. a convicted felon who, according to FBI files, was the son of “Mogilevich crime syndicate boss” Mikhail Sheferovsky. So, according to court records from a lawsuit by former employees, Bayrock was allegedly “covertly mob-owned and operated,” “backed by oligarchs and money [the oligarchs] stole from the Russian people,” and “engaged in the businesses of financial institution fraud, tax fraud, partnership fraud, human trafficking, child prostitution, statutory rape, and, on occasion, real estate.”

Trump’s new paradigm was everything and nothing. If you examined Bayrock’s promotional literature, his name was everywhere. But at the same time, he had nothing whatsoever to do with financing, almost no development responsibilities, and, best of all, no legal liabilities.

Trump’s new model enabled him to get paid simply for allowing his name to be used on major development projects. “He’s a marketing genius,” said Adam Rose, president of Rose Associates, which manages more than fourteen thousand apartments. “He’s gotten to the point where he can license his name.”

And Trump began to do exactly that with Bayrock, which planned to build luxury condos in Panama City, Panama; Toronto, Canada; Baku, Azerbaijan; Kyiv, Ukraine; Moscow, and more. For some projects, he boasted, he would get up to a 25 percent stake, plus management fees and a possible percentage of the gross—all without having to invest a dime.

No one at Bayrock was more important in working directly with Trump than Felix Sater, a charismatic but volatile man who loved the high life but had a quick temper, which led to him spending fifteen months in jail for felony assault. When he and Arif put together prospective Trump Tower licensing deals for sites including Moscow, Warsaw, Istanbul, and Kyiv, Trump was ecstatic.

Asked how he got to Trump, Sater told me, “I walked in his door and told him, I’m gonna be the biggest developer in New York, and. you want to be my partner.”

When it came to financing such deals, Trump was still toxic after his debacles in Atlantic City, but Bayrock “brought the people up from Moscow,” Trump later testified in a court case involving the real estate firm. As for which Russians were helping Trump out, one of the investors, Vnesheconombank, or VEB, had a supervisory board that was chaired by none other than Vladimir Putin.

One project after another was beset by corruption, lawsuits, and the like, or as with Trump Tower Baku, they never opened or were canceled. Sater’s biggest project was the troubled Trump SoHo, the 46-story $450 million hotel-condominium in downtown Manhattan that faced one lawsuit after another.

Thanks to the money coming in from Moscow, however, such lawsuits did not stop Trump’s comeback. “We see a lot of money pouring in from Russia,” Donald Trump Jr. told a Manhattan real estate conference in 2006.

Meanwhile, Trump himself was still determined to build another Trump Tower—adjacent to Red Square, if possible. To that end, Don, Jr., the executive vice-president of the Trump Organization, made about half a dozen trips to Russia in the Aughts. Similarly, Felix Sater made several trips to Moscow, on one of which accompanying Ivanka Trump, Donald’s eldest daughter, who Sater said he had arranged for her to sit in Vladimir Putin’s chair.

For all that, publicly at least, Trump kept his distance from Sater, and when asked about him by a journalist, said he didn’t really know who Felix was. "Felix Sater, boy, I have to even think about it," he told the reporter. "I'm not that familiar with him."

As for Sater, he never got the satisfaction of seeing Trump Tower Moscow materialize, but he got something that was even better. “Our boy can become president of the USA and we can engineer it,” Sater wrote in an email to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. “I will get all of Putin’s team to buy in on this, I will manage this process.”

Cast of Characters

Tefik Arif—The Kazakhstan-born founder of Bayrock, Arif had spent 17 years for the USSR's Ministry of Commerce and Trade, which was widely known to have deep ties to the KGB. When it came to having fun, Arif spared no expense. On one occasion, Arif and his colleagues rented the Savarona—a 446-foot yacht that had once been owned by the Father of the Turks, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk—and brought along nine young “escort girls” who were allegedly there for the pleasure of businessmen attending the party.

Tamir Sapir—The co-owner of Joy-Lud Electronics, an apparent KGB front which lured Trump into the orbit of the KGB with what were, apparently, irresistibly low prices to furnish the Hyatt Grand Central with TV sets. Sapir later became a major funder of the ill-fated Trump SoHo.

Felix Sater—A convicted felon who allegedly had ties to the Russian Mafia, Sater saw Bayrock as a way to restore Trump’s financial position and win the presidency. And no that level, he succeeded.

If you have tips, leads, or insights, please reach out—I am always looking for new information. And don’t forget to comment and share your thoughts!

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For the complete story on how Trump became a Russian asset, buy House of Trump, House of Putin and/or American Kompromat. And don’t miss my latest book, Den of Spies!

The Untold Story of Donald Trump and the Russian Mafia

How the KGB Cultivated Donald Trump, and Related Tales of Sex, Greed, Power, and Treachery

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