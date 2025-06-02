American Kompromat

American Kompromat

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AUFBound2Lose!'s avatar
AUFBound2Lose!
Jun 3, 2025

Simply outstanding Craig as a former journalist myself I have to tell you that you’re reporting is about the best I’ve seen of anybody working currently still I think we’re about seven years apart. I’m seven years younger than you. I’m turning 70. The linkage between Manafort stone and the other cast of thugs that you outlined in your last post we never really brought the justice although they were and pardoned by this pimp Trump. The presidential partnering power if you will is that of a divine right of kings it should not be in the hands of anyone and it should not be used to in any way to randomly and arbitrarily pardon people who used to be your campaign manager and political campaigns and our business partners and or people that are anti-American interest in their past. I don’t know what the fuck this is all about, but it is not the United States of America that I grew up in something happened between the attempt to impeach Nixon in 1974 and now to suspend all rationality and criminal and civil justice in this country. I don’t think there’s a way back if there is please tell me it’s too far gone it has metastasized into a nightmare, John Hoctor.

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Leland Austin Gagnebin's avatar
Leland Austin Gagnebin
Jun 11

Sorry for the grammatical mistake. My point is, America’s intelligence network is not impotent. If they have been warning the justice apparatus, and congress over the years, why has not the FBI prosecuted any of these perpetrators, at least the American ones? And if they have remained silent. They got some ‘splainin’ to do. Just how deep does the corruption go in our fragile democracy?

Anyone?

You see, I’m a veteran of combat, that means I sacrificed a great deal for my country. I know I was disillusioned after JFK, et.al., but being deceitful about ideological things is way different than treasonous behavior left unpunished!

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