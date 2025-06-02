Does history really rhyme? Political strategist Paul Manafort, left, orchestrated Viktor Yanukovych’s ascent to the Ukrainian presidency in 2010 as well as Trump’s run six years later. In 2014, Yanukovych was ousted by mass protests. Please, God, make it happen again. Credit: Salon

The $400 million jet from Qatar! The $1 million per person crypto dinner! Tens of millions of dollars for worthless $TRUMP meme coins! The World Liberty Financial crypto investment bank! Trump Bibles! Trump sneakers! Trump guitars!

It never stops, does it?

But Donald Trump isn’t the world’s first grifter-in-chief, and to get a sense of what fate awaits him, it’s worth examining what happened to other world-class grifters. I’m thinking of his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and Viktor Yanukovych, the major league grifter who Manafort helped install as President of Ukraine on behalf of Vladimir Putin.

In 2018, Manafort, you may recall, was convicted of multiple crimes related to his lobbying for Yanukovych, for which he was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison. In August 2020, the Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee determined that Manafort’s connections to people with Russian intelligence ties while he was Trump’s campaign manager “represented a grave counterintelligence threat.” Nevertheless, four months later, he was pardoned by President Trump.

These days, Manafort is back in business, albeit with a much, much lower profile than when he ran Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, and successfully changed the GOP platform on Ukraine in Russia’s favor. Most recently, he’s been working in Albania, of all places, with his colleague Chris LaCivita, who served as Trump’s co-campaign manager in 2024, on behalf of Trumpian candidate named Sali Berisha, who recently lost Albania’s presidential election.

After learning his craft at the feet of Richard Nixon, Manafort, along with his longtime friend and partner, Roger Stone, took on as one of their first clients a young real estate developer named Donald Trump. Then, they carved out a hallowed place in the dark, amoral world of lobbying by taking an almost perverse and giddy pride in representing the most brutal and corrupt tyrants on the planet—including regimes that enslaved children and murdered priests.

The firm’s propensity to represent dictators—Iraq’s Saddam Hussein, Nicolae Ceauşescu of Romania, Zairean dictator Mobutu Sese Seko, Ferdinand Marcos from the Philippines, and more—was such that the Center for Public Integrity called Manafort’s firm “the Torturers’ Lobby.”

In 2004, Yanukovych had been declared the winner in the second round of the presidential election, but his victory was nullified by the Ukrainian Supreme Court after charges of electoral fraud and voter intimidation led to the huge street protests known as the Orange Revolution. That meant that Yanukovych, the arch villain of the conflict, was damaged goods—unless he was able to have a spectacular makeover.

Enter Paul Manafort.

Over the next decade, as I wrote in House of Trump, House of Putin:

Manafort made at least 138 trips to Ukraine in a spectacularly lucrative relationship that also took him into the shadowy world of flight capital, offshore shell companies, banks in Cyprus, and Russian agents. Far more than a mere political consultant, Manafort had the kind of power in Ukraine that American intelligence operatives and oil executives had brandished back in the Cold War era, when covert operations staged coups in Guatemala or Iran. Manafort, however, had found a way to undertake his operations without being in any way attached to the United States government—indeed, often working against America’s stated policies, all while making tens of millions of dollars, much of which, according to an indictment that was later filed, went into foreign tax havens, and then into real estate, antique rugs, expensive cars and other instruments used to avoid taxes. His deputy Rick Gates, who played a key role in Manafort’s Ukraine operation, explained to a group of Washington lobbyists, “Paul has a whole separate shadow government structure….In every ministry, he has a guy.”

Museum of Corruption: A gaudy monument to excess, Mezhyhirya served as Yanukovych’s residence during his presidency and came to symbolize his corruption. After his ouster, it was turned into a public park.

Meanwhile, Yanukovych had begun to prove himself an exemplary role model for Trump when it came to grift. With a fortune of $12 billion, he became a symbol of unbridled greed that was embodied by Mezhyhirya, his insanely extravagant estate that was, in effect, Mar-a-Lago on steroids and ketamine, with its private zoo that had kangaroos and a herd of ostriches, a yacht club, a galleon in its pond, marble floors, $100,000 chandeliers, a collection of seventy rare cars, a helicopter pad, and more.

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Because he didn’t speak Russian or Ukrainian, Manafort relied heavily on his most trusted protege, Konstantin Kilimnik, a five-foot-tall foot soldier for Russian military intelligence who became Manafort’s “Mini-me.” In years past, Time Magazine had called Manafort’s operation “the ultimate supermarket of influence peddling,” but this time he actually had a real Russian spy on his payroll.

At the time, Russian intelligence agents such as Kilimnik had penetrated the highest levels of power in various institutions throughout Ukraine, and Manafort’s operation was no exception. According to Phil Griffin, a longtime political consultant with Manafort who hired Kilimnik in the early 2000s, “he was completely upfront about his past work with Russian military intelligence.” Before long, Manafort was fully conversant with a network of oligarchs, including aluminum billionaire Oleg Deripaska, coal and steel tycoon Rinat Akhmetov, and natural gas magnate Dmitry Firtash.

Moreover, Manafort himself was a paid operative—and a highly paid one at that. And he was under no illusion as to who he was really working for. As he wrote in one of his proposals, “We are now of the belief that this model can greatly benefit the Putin government.”

Manafort’s team launched a potent disinformation campaign to discredit Yanukovych’s rivals using covert operations that could have been pulled straight out of the KGB playbook. They set about smearing Ukrainian opponents of Yanukovych by rewriting their Wikipedia entries. They set up a phony think tank in Vienna called the Center for the Study of Former Soviet Socialist Republics, which proceeded to disseminate articles supporting Yanukovych. When then–Secretary of State Hillary Clinton publicly supported Yulia Tymoshenko, a rival of Yanukovych, Manafort’s team went after Hillary.

Under Manafort’s aegis, Yanukovych himself got a complete makeover—tailored suits, a new hairstyle, and specially crafted slogans to make him into a pro-West reformer. But, as I wrote in House of Trump, House of Putin, the changes were largely cosmetic:

Articulating pro-West sentiments was terrifically popular with voters, especially in the western half of the country, during electoral campaigns. But Yanukovych’s heart—and wallet—were in Moscow. “He was out for the good of himself, his group, and also his country, starting with himself and his group,” said John Herbst, the American Ambassador to Ukraine. “And for that, having a good relationship with the U.S. was a counter to being overly dependent on the Kremlin.” As for Manafort, Herbst noted that the Party of Regions, “long a haven for Donetsk-based mobsters and oligarchs,” had taken on Manafort for an “extreme makeover” to “transform its image into that of a democratic political force.”

And so, not long after Manafort’s arrival, the money began to roll in. In late 2004, Rinat Akhmetov, a billionaire financier behind the Party of Regions, agreed to pay Manafort’s firm roughly $12 million to provide corporate strategy and branding assistance for his holding company, System Capital Management. Less than a year later, in 2005, oligarch Oleg Deripaska started paying Manafort’s firm $10 million per year to influence politics, business dealings, and media coverage inside the US, Europe, and the former Soviet republics in a way that would benefit Vladimir Putin’s government.

Altogether, Manafort deposited $75 million in offshore accounts, in addition to which he allegedly laundered more than $30 million in income by purchasing three Range Rovers and a Mercedes, valuable rugs, real estate, home improvements, landscaping, and the like.

Yanukovych, of course, had already been on the oligarchic gravy train for some time, and for him, the votes finally began to roll in. In 2010, after his Manafort makeover, he was elected president in an election that was deemed to be free and fair by international observers.

Once he was in office, however, Yanukovych’s true colors became clear. Having run as a pro-West reformer, having promised Ukrainians closer ties with the European Union, the facade was stripped away when Yanukovych suddenly decided to suspend the promised signing of a trade agreement with the European Union in favor of closer ties with Vladimir Putin. His obeisance to Putin sparked massive protests in Maidan(Independence) Square, the central plaza in Kyiv.

In 2004, mass fraud in Yanukovych’s presidential campaign sparked protests that grew into the Orange Revolution. Once again, he was the target of protests, but this time he used security forces to kill over 100 activists in protests around Maidan Square.

On February 23, 2014, Yanukovych finally escaped to Russia, where he went to live in exile while he was on Ukraine’s Most Wanted List—later found guilty of treason. But the people of Ukraine had won.

Like Yanukovych, Donald Trump has made his true colors clear. Again and again, he has sided with Putin over Ukraine. As I have written repeatedly, Donald Trump is a Russian asset. Much as I would love to be wrong, when push comes to shove, I believe Trump, like Yanukovych, will side with Russia again.

As for Manafort, as the New York Times reported in January, he is very much up to his old tricks again. In addition to his work in Albania, he is talking about working for far-right authoritarians in France, Peru—and even Ukraine again.

As The New Republic put it, “instead of the broken, chastened man Manafort once claimed to be, he’s cannonballed back into the world of cementing authoritarian forces around the globe. And instead of being a symbol for how far the foreign lobbying industry had fallen, Manafort is now an avatar for the industry.”

So the real question may be whether the American people will be as brave as the Ukrainians. Will we stand up against Trump? Will we have our Orange Revolution, our EuroMaidan?

After all, that may be the only way to stop him.

Cast of Characters

Paul Manafort

Veteran GOP strategist turned foreign influence operator. A friend of Donald Trump since 1980. Advised pro-Kremlin Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych, laundered tens of millions through offshore accounts, and ran disinformation operations on behalf of Russia. A close associate of Kremlin insider, Oleg Deripaska. Later served as Trump’s 2016 campaign chairman.

Viktor Yanukovych

Kremlin-backed Ukrainian president and longtime Manafort client. Campaigned as a pro-West reformer but betrayed Ukraine by aligning with Putin and rejecting an EU trade deal, triggering the 2014 Maidan Revolution. He ordered violent crackdowns that killed over 100 protesters, fled to Russia, and was later convicted of treason in absentia.

Konstantin Kilimnik

Manafort’s longtime aide, protege, and Russian intelligence officer. Acted as a key liaison between Manafort and Kremlin figures, including during the 2016 U.S. election.

Oleg Deripaska

Russian aluminum magnate, Kremlin insider, and longtime intelligence asset. A close ally of Vladimir Putin, he paid Paul Manafort millions to promote Russian interests across Ukraine, Europe, and the United States—funding influence operations and leveraging Manafort’s access to Western political elites.

Rinat Akhmetov

Ukrainian oligarch and chief backer of Yanukovych’s Party of Regions. Hired Manafort to rebrand the party and promote Kremlin messaging.

Dmytro Firtash

Ukrainian natural gas oligarch with ties to the Russian mafia and Putin. Connected to Manafort’s network of Kremlin financiers.

If you have tips, leads, or insights, please reach out—I am always looking for new information. And don’t forget to comment and share your thoughts!

For the complete story on how Trump became a Russian asset, buy House of Trump, House of Putin and/or American Kompromat. And don’t miss my latest book, Den of Spies!

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