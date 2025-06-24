American Kompromat

American Kompromat

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Craig Unger's avatar
Craig Unger
Jun 25, 2025

Hillary did notably call Trump out on it, saying that he would be "Putin's puppet," in one of the debates. But it did not become a. major issue during the election. In fact, if you go back to 2012, Mitt Romney was very tough on Russia and he was ridiculed for asserting that Russia was a major threat.

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Martha Salinas's avatar
Martha Salinas
Jun 24, 2025

Thanks so much Craig keep fighting the good fight, I have been following your work for the last 10yrs, have read House of Trump house of Putin and American Kompromat.. excellent job, 🤗

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