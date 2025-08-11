American Kompromat

American Kompromat

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john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)'s avatar
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
Aug 11, 2025

Keep releasing THE TRUMP RUSSIA FILES, while we impatiently wait for THE EPSTEIN FILES.

These are receipts, not speculation or conspiracies.

An important thing to realize about the pending meeting between Trump and Putin: This is not a meeting by two nation's leaders to iron out differences and emerge with a clear political agenda that would benefit all parties. In fact, this is a mafioso brain storming session between two of the world's most dangerous crime bosses. Whatever results from this summit of evil will only serve their criminal aspirations, to divvy up the spoils from a sacrificed Ukraine.

Zelensky is not only defending his nation from attacks by the Russian military, that are in plain sight, he is also forced to wage an internal war with a well entrenched Russian mafia, which is controlled completely by Putin.

Trump's "peace keeping" efforts are not altruistic. America's Don is only trying to make sure he receives an adequate share of the spoils, as he works to facilitate Ukraine's defeat.

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john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)'s avatar
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
Aug 11, 2025

After reading your book- House Of Trump, House Of Putin, I'm even more aware of how badly Robert Mueller dropped the ball during his investigation. Although he left the door open for Congress to pursue, his conclusion was extremely weak. If he'd had a copy of your book to add to the mountain of evidence he collected, Trump's corrupt ass might still be in prison.

I believe Attorney General Barr is guilty of treason, for how he soft sold the Mueller Report to the American public, but that came as no surprise. Mueller's findings were surprising though, after hearing countless news reports about his stellar integrity. I feel pretty much the same about the tepid efforts of Merrick Garland.

It seems like Trump has corrupt allies aiding his longevity on both sides of the aisle.

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