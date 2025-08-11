#25 Trump’s Attempt at a Russian Heavyweight Reality Show That Never Was (2008)
Among Trump's many forgotten (and failed) projects was a foray into mixed martial arts that, critics charged, was tied up with the Russian mob.
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Even when you think you know everything about Trump’s ties to Russia, new ones turn up in some of the most unusual places—this one in the mixed martial arts, as reported in articles by Politico and the Washington Spectator
This one took place in the summer of 2008 when Trump held a press conference inside Trump Tower, where he unveiled a new venture: Affliction Entertainment, an MMA promotion fronted by Russia’s most celebrated fighter, Fedor Emilianenko. Trump praised the heavyweight champion, marveling that his specialty was “inflicting death on people.” As part of the deal, Trump announced plans for a reality television series titled Fighting Fedor, a 15-episode spectacle to be filmed in St. Petersburg, where contestants would battle for a shot against the Russian legend. Trump promised it would be “spectacular,” insisting he would personally attend the filming in Russia.
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This was not just another sports spectacular, however. The project carried unmistakable geopolitical undertones. Fedor was not simply a fighter; he was a Russian national hero, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, and a public face of Kremlin-backed sports nationalism. Years later, he joined Putin’s presidential sports council, campaigned for Putin’s re-election, and supported Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea, a precursor to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. His reputation in Russia was such that few men had closer symbolic ties to the Russian president. In addition, Trump’s new partner in the venture, Vadim Finkelchtein, was an influential promoter who ran St. Petersburg’s premier MMA organization and boasted the kind of political connections that ensured state-run television broadcasts for his events. Through Affliction, Trump was positioning himself inside a sporting world steeped in Kremlin influence.
The business side of Affliction was as chaotic as its ambitions were grand. Trump lent his name and image to the fledgling promotion while his long-time fixer, Michael Cohen, took a hands-on role as chief operating officer. Cohen managed operations, brokered deals, and—according to accounts from those involved—was the driving force behind persuading Trump to stake his brand on an MMA league dominated by Russian interests. Donald Trump, Jr. publicly boasted that the family was prepared to invest heavily if necessary. For a brief moment, it seemed plausible that Trump would extend his entertainment empire into a Russian-dominated fight promotion.
So in the summer of 2008. Emelianenko headlined two lavish spectacles that were accompanied by live rock music and all sort of pyrotechnics: Affliction’s Banned and Day of Reckoning. But the events only drew modest audiences, costs soared, and plans for a third pay-per-view collapsed under poor ticket sales.
By late 2009, Affliction folded entirely, having lost millions of dollars. A planned Moscow visit for Trump and the Fighting Fedor reality show never materialized. Ultimately, Fedor’s camp sued the promotion for breach of contract, marking a bitter end to the ill-fated partnership.
But that wasn’t the end of it. Vadim Finkelchtein—the promoter who partnered with Trump’s MMA venture—had long faced allegations in the Russian media of having ties to the Russian Mafia.
Finkelchtein dismissed the charges as “childish,” insisting that government officials would never attend his events if such links existed. While no hard evidence emerged proving organized crime or intelligence services directly engineered the project, the optics were striking: Trump was yet again entangled with powerful Russian actors operating in a shadowy environment where politics, business, and organized crime overlapped.
A decade later, when FBI agents questioned Emelianenko in Chicago during inquiries into Trump’s Russia ties, the failed 2008 MMA scheme resurfaced as yet another curious footnote in Trump’s long, uneasy dance with Kremlin-connected figures. In hindsight, the MMA fiasco was just another Trump stunt—loud, gaudy, and doomed. But it revealed something deeper: Trump’s instinctive pull toward Kremlin-linked and mob-connected shadowy figures.
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For the complete story on how Trump became a Russian asset, buy House of Trump, House of Putin, and/or American Kompromat. And don’t miss my latest book, Den of Spies!
House of Trump, House of Putin
The Untold Story of Donald Trump and the Russian Mafia
American Kompromat
How the KGB Cultivated Donald Trump, and Related Tales of Sex, Greed, Power, and Treachery
Den of Spies
Reagan, Carter, and the Secret History of the Treason That Stole the White House
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Keep releasing THE TRUMP RUSSIA FILES, while we impatiently wait for THE EPSTEIN FILES.
These are receipts, not speculation or conspiracies.
An important thing to realize about the pending meeting between Trump and Putin: This is not a meeting by two nation's leaders to iron out differences and emerge with a clear political agenda that would benefit all parties. In fact, this is a mafioso brain storming session between two of the world's most dangerous crime bosses. Whatever results from this summit of evil will only serve their criminal aspirations, to divvy up the spoils from a sacrificed Ukraine.
Zelensky is not only defending his nation from attacks by the Russian military, that are in plain sight, he is also forced to wage an internal war with a well entrenched Russian mafia, which is controlled completely by Putin.
Trump's "peace keeping" efforts are not altruistic. America's Don is only trying to make sure he receives an adequate share of the spoils, as he works to facilitate Ukraine's defeat.
After reading your book- House Of Trump, House Of Putin, I'm even more aware of how badly Robert Mueller dropped the ball during his investigation. Although he left the door open for Congress to pursue, his conclusion was extremely weak. If he'd had a copy of your book to add to the mountain of evidence he collected, Trump's corrupt ass might still be in prison.
I believe Attorney General Barr is guilty of treason, for how he soft sold the Mueller Report to the American public, but that came as no surprise. Mueller's findings were surprising though, after hearing countless news reports about his stellar integrity. I feel pretty much the same about the tepid efforts of Merrick Garland.
It seems like Trump has corrupt allies aiding his longevity on both sides of the aisle.