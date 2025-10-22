American Kompromat

American Kompromat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brendan Foley's avatar
Brendan Foley
Oct 22, 2025

Calling Batumi a resort and pearl of the Black Sea is like labeling Trenton the gem of the Delaware Valley. (Also, Kazakhstan doesn't neighbor Georgia)

Reply
Share
2 replies
Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
Oct 22, 2025

If a future emerges which chooses to hold those at present to account, it will have much to say. And I think there'll be perhaps too much to say, too much to digest, too little time to place too many pieces together. Maybe this one statement of fact will be the only thing future people should remember from our present era of trumptocracy:

"In the end, it was just another chapter in transnational corruption."

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Craig Unger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture