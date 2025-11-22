American Kompromat

American Kompromat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
McLain's avatar
McLain
Nov 22, 2025Edited

I wish someone would ask Michael Cohen about that Las Vegas nightclub experience. I credit Cohen for some of his actions in his post-Trump life. However, I don't think he always tells the truth. He enthusiastically defends Trump re: Epstein and he detests Christopher Steele and the "dossier." He knows more than he admits to. That's what I think.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Martha Salinas's avatar
Martha Salinas
Nov 22, 2025

Thank Craig, your investigations in to the Trump Russian connections is brilliant analysis, it's just mine blowing how the US government has not looked into this, I have read both books, and will definitely be purchasing the new one, I share your Substack , I first saw you with Zev Shavle from Narative back in 2017

Reply
Share
1 reply by Craig Unger
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Craig Unger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture