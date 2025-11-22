From left, Donald Trump, Aras Agalarov and Emin Agalarov walk the red carpet at the Miss Universe pageant competition in Moscow in November 2013. (Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

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The story behind Donald Trump’s Moscow Miss Universe pageant in June 2013 began several months before the actual event, in Las Vegas, where Trump hosted the Miss USA pageant at Planet Hollywood. As I reported in House of Trump, House of Putin, notable among the VIP guests were Aras Agalarov, a billionaire developer close to Vladimir Putin, and his son, Emin, who had spent several days in Trump’s company during rehearsals, backstage meetings, and private dinners.

In the course of those meetings, the Agalarovs proposed that Trump stage the Miss Universe pageant in Moscow. By offering to finance the event through their real estate company, the Crocus Group, they were able to revive Trump’s dreams of building a Trump Tower in Moscow and help Trump make his first contacts with Putin, albeit through intermediaries.

The most memorable incident that weekend in Vegas took place during a late-night visit by Trump, the Agalarovs, and Michael Cohen to The Act, a nightclub inside the Venetian known for performances featuring semi-nude actors in scenes of simulated urination, simulated violence, sexual themes, and other provocative skits. Not exactly a conventional setting for serious business negotiations, but for Trump, the weekend solidified his personal relationship with the oligarchs he believed could finally help him build the Moscow project he had sought for years.

Trump repeatedly made it clear that staging the pageant in Moscow was not just another business arrangement. After all, he had been trying to cultivate a relationship with Putin for several years. Indeed, on December 19, 2007, he had written a celebratory missive to Putin: “Congratulations on being named Time magazine’s Man of the Year. You definitely deserve it! As you’ve probably heard, I’m a big fan of yours!”

Now, like an anxious schoolboy dying to ask out a girl to the prom, Trump reached out to Putin again. He couldn’t keep his feelings to himself. So on June 18, 2013, just as the planning for the pageant was getting underway, Trump tweeted: “Do you think Putin will be going to The Miss Universe Pageant in November in Moscow — if so, will he become my new best friend?”

It was not until June 26, 2013, more than a week after his tweet, that Trump finally mustered the courage to write Putin, inviting him to be “guest of honor” at the upcoming pageant in November. Dropping Aras Agalarov’s name, as if to show that he was in bed with one of the Russian’s president’s favored oligarchs, Trump noted that “we turned down many other competing countries in favor of Russia.”

At the bottom of the typewritten letter, he added, in his own familiar penmanship, “The World’s Most Beautiful Women!”

Ultimately, Putin declined to attend, but he sent Trump a black lacquered box as a gift and a warm personal letter delivered through the Agalarovs. It was a small but calculated gesture, enough to convey interest, while withholding the face-to-face meeting Trump clearly wanted.

In November 2013, just before the pageant got underway, Trump flew to Moscow. The Agalarovs and their staff managed his movements from the moment he landed. Trump stayed at the Ritz-Carlton Moscow, a hotel widely known among diplomats and business travelers for heavy security and surveillance of foreign guests. His days were filled with media events, pageant appearances, and private engagements that brought him into contact with key figures in Russia’s political leadership and state-aligned financial institutions.

Among the most significant events was a dinner hosted by Aras Agalarov at Nobu Moscow. Around the table were Trump: Aras and Emin Agalarov; Herman Gref, the CEO of Sberbank and a former Russian minister; and Trump’s New York partners Alex Sapir and Rotem Rosen, the CEO of the Sapir Organization, which had longstanding relationships with investors from the former Soviet Union and had played a key role in financing Trump SoHo, the failed high-rise project developed Bayrock that franchised Trump’s name.

Gref’s attendance at the dinner suggested that Trump’s proposed tower was being evaluated at senior levels of Russia’s state banking system, which often operated as an instrument of Kremlin policy. So, in addition to promoting his pageant, the Agalarovs signed a letter of intent to develop the Trump Tower Moscow project. Shortly after the pageant, Sberbank announced a major financing package for the Crocus Group, which was widely read as confirmation that the Kremlin favored Agalarov’s ventures, especially his collaboration with Trump. Around the same time, Putin awarded Aras Agalarov the Order of Honor, reinforcing his position within the Kremlin’s circle of trusted oligarchs.

Inside Agalarov’s Crocus City Hall, where the Miss Universe pageant unfolded, the overlap of business, political, and criminal networks was ubiquitous. Seated in the VIP section was Alimzhan “Taiwanchik” Tokhtakhounov, a Russian organized-crime figure who had been indicted by U.S. prosecutors just several months earlier for running an illegal gambling and money-laundering operation that partly operated out of Trump Tower in New York. (See Dealer’s Choice: Trump and the Russian Mafia #33) His presence underscored how easily fugitives from American law enforcement moved in the same circles as oligarchs, Kremlin-linked executives, and foreign business partners. Russian media covered Trump’s visit extensively, casting it as a major cultural event marked by his interactions with high-profile businessmen, while U.S. outlets focused on Trump’s attempts to secure a meeting with Putin and use the pageant as a springboard to revive the stalled Moscow tower project.

Agalarov aide Yulya Alferova, right, documented Trump’s activities on Russian social media during his 2013 visit. Alferova had close ties to Russian intelligence.

Throughout Trump’s weekend in Moscow, he was shadowed by Yulya Alferova, an Agalarov aide who documented his movements on social media in real time. Her posts cast Trump’s visit as a succession of high-level business meetings rather than pageant logistics, photographing his arrival, tracking his private sessions, and noting his repeated criticism of President Obama. Alferova later appeared in photographs with Maria Butina and Alexander Torshin—Kremlin operatives who infiltrated conservative networks in the United States—underscoring her ties to Russia’s intelligence. (Butina was later indicted by the U.S. for conspiring to act as an agent of Russia in the U.S.)

But in January 2014, just two months after the pageant, and long before Trump publicly signaled his presidential ambitions, it became clear that the people he associated with in Moscow in 2013 were playing major roles in promoting his political ascent. Indeed, Alferova tweeted: “I’m sure @realDonaldTrump will be a great president! We’ll support you from Russia!”

Her husband, Artem Klyushin, an operative who had worked with Kremlin internet strategists, had also been present at Miss Universe, and boasted a resume full of close associations with key Kremlin operatives. Not only did he participate in political-technology programs funded by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the oligarch behind Wagner paramilitary network and the troll factory known as Internet Research Agency, he also went on to play visible roles in Russia’s influence and disinformation operations during the 2016 election, by registering pro-Trump domains and amplifying pro-Trump messaging across Russian social platforms.

Trump repeatedly described his Moscow visit in later interviews as a series of high-level encounters. In a 2015 radio appearance, he said, “I was with the top-level people, both oligarchs and generals and top-of-the-government people.”

At various times, Trump claimed, falsely, to have met Putin during the trip, and at other times he denied it. But throughout, he stressed the significance of the connections he had made. And even though the Trump Tower Moscow project stalled after Russia’s 2014 invasion of Ukraine, the relationships formed at Miss Universe remained very much in play as the 2016 election cycle approached. Emin Agalarov continued traveling to the United States. Ivanka Trump visited Moscow, and Rob Goldstone, a promoter who handled Emin Agalarov’s music career, maintained regular communication between the Trump family and Russian intermediaries.

By the time Trump announced his candidacy in 2015, Russia had established firm ties to Trump—as the preceding 33 posts in my Trump Russia Timeline show. But now the White House was in play.

As I wrote in House of Trump, House of Putin: “Trump’s decision to run had been in the works for some time. In January, Emin Agalarov and Goldstone had visited Trump in Trump Tower. Having seen Emin perform at the Miss Universe pageant, and having appeared in one of Emin’s music videos, Trump told him, ‘Maybe next time, you’ll be performing at the White House?’”

Later, Goldstone, who had helped shape Trump’s media presence in Moscow, emailed Donald Trump Jr. offering “official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary Clinton” as part of “Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.” That led to the infamous Trump Tower meeting that June. Ike Kaveladze, the Crocus executive who had managed Trump’s logistics in Moscow, attended the meeting as Aras Agalarov’s representative, as did Rob Goldstone and Emin Agalarov.

In the end, the ties established during Trump’s 2013 weekend in Vegas had brought Trump directly into the world of Kremlin-aligned oligarchs, state bankers, and political operatives, a system where personal relationships, state interests, and covert political operations were intertwined. As a result, when the moment arrived in 2016, Moscow already had the networks in place to act.

Cast of Characters

Aras Agalarov

Russian-Azerbaijani billionaire developer and Kremlin-favored oligarch known as “Putin’s builder.” Financed the 2013 Miss Universe pageant, brokered Trump’s access to political and financial elites, and co-signed the letter of intent for Trump Tower Moscow.

Emin Agalarov

Pop singer, vice president of Crocus Group, and son of Aras Agalarov. Served as the personal bridge between Trump and his father’s political circles. Trump had a cameo appearance in one of Emin’s music videos. His publicist, Rob Goldstone, later initiated the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting.

Herman Gref

CEO of Sberbank and former Russian Minister of Economic Development. Attended the Nobu Moscow dinner with Trump and the Agalarovs, signaling that Trump’s Moscow tower proposal was being evaluated at senior levels of Russia’s state banking system.

Alex Sapir & Rotem Rosen

Trump’s New York business associates with deep ties to wealthy Russian investors. Participated in the Moscow meetings and served as intermediaries for Russian capital in Trump developments.

Ike Kaveladze

Crocus Group executive who handled Trump’s logistics, transportation, and backstage coordination in Moscow. Later attended the 2016 Trump Tower meeting as Aras Agalarov’s representative.

Yulya Alferova

Agalarov's aide, who documented Trump’s movements on social media throughout the Moscow weekend, presenting him as engaged in high-level business meetings. Later photographed with Russian agents Maria Butina and Alexander Torshin. In January 2014, over a year before Trump announced, she tweeted that Trump “would be a great president” and declared, “We’ll support you from Russia!”

Artem Klyushin

Alferova’s husband and a Kremlin-connected political technologist. Participated in Prigozhin-funded political-technology programs. Present at Miss Universe and later involved in online messaging and domain registration efforts, boosting Trump during the 2016 election. Close associate of Konstantin Rykov, who helped run online networks supporting Trump in 2016.

Rob Goldstone

British publicist for Emin Agalarov. Managed media for Trump in Moscow. In 2016, emailed Donald Trump Jr. offering “official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary Clinton” as part of “Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump,” triggering the Trump Tower meeting.

Alimzhan “Taiwanchik” Tokhtakhounov

Russian organized crime figure indicted by U.S. authorities in April 2013 for running an illegal gambling and money-laundering ring that included operations inside Trump Tower. Attended Miss Universe as a VIP guest.

Maria Butina

Russian influence operative indicted in the United States for acting as an unregistered foreign agent while infiltrating American conservative organizations. Friends with Yulya Alferova, and though not formally connected to Miss Universe, her presence in the same social network underscores how closely Kremlin operatives intersected with the Agalarov orbit.

Alexander Torshin

Russian politician and handler of Butina, who cultivated channels into U.S. political and conservative circles. Appeared in overlapping networks with Alferova and Klyushin, underscoring the convergence of political-influence operatives around the Miss Universe ecosystem.

For the complete story on how Trump became a Russian asset, buy House of Trump, House of Putin, and/or American Kompromat.

And don’t miss my latest book, Den of Spies!

The Untold Story of Donald Trump and the Russian Mafia

How the KGB Cultivated Donald Trump, and Related Tales of Sex, Greed, Power, and Treachery

Reagan, Carter, and the Secret History of the Treason That Stole the White House