BFFs: Ivanka Trump and Dasha Zhukova at the 2016 US Open. credit: Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

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In February 2014, only months after Donald Trump staged the Miss Universe pageant in Moscow, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner made a quiet four-day trip to Russia arranged through Ivanka’s close friend Dasha Zhukova, who was then married to Roman Abramovich, one of Russia’s most powerful oligarchs. Abramovich, Bloomberg reported, was one of Putin’s most trusted associates, and the owner of Russia’s second largest steel company and Chelsea Football Club. As I wrote in my previous post about Trump’s Miss Universe pageant in Moscow, that 2013 outing successfully embedded the Trump family inside a Kremlin-adjacent network that was built around Russian oligarch Aras Agalarov, and his son, Emin.

These meetings were important not because anything illegal took place or even that money was changing hands. Instead, the ties between Trump and Russia, which had been a series erratic and fitful contacts that took place over more than thirty years, were solidifying into cohesive relationships. Ivanka’s and Jared’s trip in 2014 attracted little attention in the United States, but it further strengthened those relationships and put the entire Trump family directly inside the same Kremlin network that had hosted him only a few months earlier, and that later became the target of investigations into Russia’s attack on the 2016 election.

The high point of the 2014 visit was a fundraising dinner for Moscow’s Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center, which was overseen by Viktor Vekselberg, chairman of the Renova Group conglomerate, and was attended by roughly one hundred guests from the top tier of Russia’s political, financial, and cultural elite. The guest list included oligarchs whose fortunes depended on Kremlin favor, senior executives tied to state industries, top Russian officials, and Western-connected financiers. It was a world in which “philanthropy” served as a mechanism that fueled power and influence operations.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were seated at the same table as Zhukova and Abramovich, a detail later disclosed by Bloomberg on Kushner’s security-clearance forms, which noted multiple social meetings with Abramovich. The guest list also included Len Blavatnik, another Kremlin-connected billionaire who had extensive business interests in both Russia and the West, and who has made contributions to politicians from both parties, including Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, Marco Rubio, and, of course, Donald Trump.

Also in attendance was Wendi Deng, the former wife of Rupert Murdoch, who had introduced Dasha Zhukova to Ivanka years earlier and whose social and investment networks tied Russian oligarchs together with Silicon Valley capital, and Western media elites. Deng, Zhukova, and the Kushner brothers had previously invested in Artsy, an online art platform backed by Jared’s brother, Joshua Kushner’s Thrive Capital, which Jared Kushner held a stake in until he divested before entering the White House.

These internecine relationships placed the Trump family firmly inside the Kremlin’s transnational elite, and later became even more incestuous. In 2024, after his divorce from Deng, Rupert Murdoch married Elena Zhukova, Dasha’s mother and Roman Abramovich’s former mother-in-law.

Loyalty forever: In 2005, Putin, left, approved of Russia’s $13 billion purchase of Sibneft, an oil company that was bought by with Abramovich, right, for just $250 million. credit: Reuters

The 2014 gathering brought Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner into a network where oligarch wealth, political loyalty, and access to the Kremlin converged, a network Roman Abramovich had navigated for decades. Abramovich first benefited from a Kremlin-approved sale of his stake in Sibnetft, the oil company he had purchased for $250 million, to the Russian state in 2005 for $13 billion, a deal personally sanctioned by Putin. Abramovich later served as governor of the Chukotka region, a role widely viewed as a demonstration of loyalty to the Kremlin. All of which made Abramovich one of a handful of oligarchs who was able to maintain extensive Western access while also maintaining a strong relationship with Putin.

During the visit, Ivanka met again with Emin Agalarov and toured the Crocus City development as a potential site for Trump Tower Moscow, extending discussions that had begun during the Miss Universe pageant the previous year. The Trump Organization and the Agalarovs explored a large residential tower project in detail, discussing design concepts, scale, and market positioning.

One reason the 2014 visit was so significant was that it took place just weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine and illegally annexed Crimea. In other words, the Trump family disregarded the growing risk of sanctions and continued to engage with the Kremlin’s oligarchs as they continued to pursue a real estate project that depended on Putin’s approval.

The February 2014 visit also placed Jared Kushner within oligarch networks that later intersected directly with U.S. politics. Viktor Vekselberg, who chaired the fundraiser, later drew FBI scrutiny during and after the 2016 election when investigators examined whether his companies and his associates played roles in Russian political influence operations to help Trump win.

Kushner’s presence during the Moscow trip was particularly significant, as he later established contact during Trump’s first term with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and with Sergey Gorkov, the head of the Russian state-owned development bank VEB. He also tried to establish a private backchannel between the Trump transition team and the Kremlin to avoid detection by U.S. intelligence.

And that wasn’t the end of it. During Trump’s second term, Kushner has reemerged working alongside Steve Witkoff on a Moscow plan to pressure Ukraine into surrender as Russias genocidal war continues. According to The Wall Street Journal, the Kremlin’s plan effectively trades a peaceful end to the war in exchange for Ukrainian sovereignty and business deals and economic incentives that would benefit Russia.

Ultimately, the February 2014 trip was part of a broader pattern in which Trump and his family operated within Kremlin-linked networks that were later activated during Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, but that also extend back decades into the late Soviet period, when Trump first began his alignment with Russia’s strategic interests.

Cast of Characters

Roman Abramovich

Russian oligarch closely aligned with Vladimir Putin. Then married to Dasha Zhukova. Hosted Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in Moscow in 2014.

Jared Kushner

Senior adviser to Donald Trump and son-in-law. Present during the February 2014 Moscow trip alongside Ivanka Trump. Later emerged as a central figure in contacts with Russian officials during the 2016 campaign and transition, including meetings with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and Vnesheconombank (VEB) chairman Sergey Gorkov, and proposing a private backchannel using Russian diplomatic facilities.

Aras Agalarov

Russian-Azerbaijani billionaire developer. Financed the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow. Partnered with Trump Organization on “efforts” to build Trump Tower Moscow.

Emin Agalarov

Son of Aras Agalarov. Vice president of Crocus Group and pop singer. Hosted Ivanka Trump during her 2014 Moscow visit and toured her through Crocus City as a potential Trump Tower site.

Ivanka Trump

Donald Trump’s daughter and Trump Organization executive. Traveled to Moscow in February 2014. Maintained long-standing social and business ties to Russian oligarch circles through Dasha Zhukova and the Agalarovs. Previously visited the Kremlin in 2006 during a Trump Organization trip arranged by Felix Sater.

Sergey Gorkov

Chairman of VEB, Russia’s state-owned development bank. Met with Jared Kushner in December 2016 during the transition.

Sergey Kislyak

Russian ambassador to the United States during the 2016 election. Met with Jared Kushner during the Trump transition period.

Wendi Deng Murdoch

Former wife of Rupert Murdoch. Present at the 2014 Moscow fundraiser. Introduced Ivanka Trump to Dasha Zhukova years earlier. Co-investor with the Kushner brothers and Zhukova in Artsy.

Dasha Zhukova

Former wife of Roman Abramovich. Close friend of Ivanka Trump. Arranged Ivanka and Kushner’s February 2014 Moscow visit. Co-founder of Artsy, an online art platform backed by the Joshua Kushner’s investment firm.

Viktor Vekselberg

Russian oligarch and chairman of the Renova Group. Chaired the fundraising dinner for Moscow’s Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center attended by Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. Later surfaced in U.S. investigations related to Russian influence operations surrounding the 2016 election.

Steve Witkoff

Trump associate and billionaire real estate investor. Involved with Jared Kushner in longterm and, at this writing, ongoing discussions related to Russia’s war in Ukraine, including Moscow proposals to pressure Ukraine to surrender.

For the complete story on how Trump became a Russian asset, buy House of Trump, House of Putin, and/or American Kompromat.

And don’t miss my latest book, Den of Spies!

The Untold Story of Donald Trump and the Russian Mafia

How the KGB Cultivated Donald Trump, and Related Tales of Sex, Greed, Power, and Treachery

Reagan, Carter, and the Secret History of the Treason That Stole the White House