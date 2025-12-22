American Kompromat

American Kompromat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara snowberger's avatar
Barbara snowberger
Dec 22, 2025

I have read and re-read "House of Trump, House of Putin" numerous times and have referred to the list of Connections more times than I can count. Did you ever get any more info on the "Russian technology women who have invaded Silicon Valley as honey pots or spies?

Reply
Share
1 reply
VERONICA ROACH's avatar
VERONICA ROACH
Dec 22, 2025

It's a cabal of billionaires & wannabee billionaires who don't really GAS about either Russia or the US except where it affects their personal financial situation - always to the positive of course. They are basically just stealing from the workers in both countries, finagling the politics to suit their financial objectives ! Hard to read about this game they are playing !!!

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Craig Unger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture