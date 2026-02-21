Misdirection: When Trump launched his campaign, the media focused on his insulting remarks about people from Mexico and missed the fact that his campaign had been penetrated by multiple Russian operatives.

In June 2015, when Donald Trump famously descended the golden escalator (it was really brass) at Trump Tower to announce his candidacy in June 2015, the media focused largely on his inflammatory insults about Mexican immigrants as drug dealers and rapists.

In fact, like an all-too-credulous spectator falling for the misdirection of a magician, the audience missed the real story—namely, that Trump was putting together a presidential campaign that was doing exactly what the Russians wanted.

Indeed, just four months later, Trump did something that went almost completely unnoticed but which should have set off alarms throughout the entire national security establishment. On October 28, 2015, he signed a letter of intent to develop Trump Tower Moscow. Even though Trump repeatedly asserted that he had “no business” in Russia, the transaction continued to be negotiated throughout his campaign.

The deal included a big upfront fee for Trump— $4 million for starters, plus a percentage of sales. But it also had one other condition in it that violated the most fundamental tenets of national security: it required Vladimir Putin’s approval.

And so, as he began his campaign for the presidency, Trump pursued a private campaign for highly remunerative deal with Russian developer Andrey Rozov to build a high-rise tower that would feature 250 luxury condos, a hotel, and an Ivanka Trump Spa.

All of which meant that as Trump’s presidential campaign got underway, Russian intelligence was able to develop a sophisticated, multi-pronged penetration of his campaign through Michael Cohen and Felix Sater, who helped with his business affairs; Paul Manafort, who became his campaign manager; foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos; and Michael Flynn, who became Trump’s first national security adviser.

Even though the deal would be a clear violation of the Emoluments Clauses of the Constitution if Trump won, his operatives thought it would help his chances. On November 3, 2015, less than a week after the letter of intent was signed, Felix Sater emailed Michael Cohen: “I will get Putin on this program and we will get Donald elected...Buddy our boy can become President of the USA and we can engineer it. I will get all of Putins team to buy in on this.”

Then, a month later, on December 10, 2015, Michael Flynn, who later became Trump’s first, but short-lived, National Security Adviser, attended the tenth anniversary gala for RT, Russia’s state TV in Moscow. When it came time for dinner, Flynn was conveniently seated next to Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, according to NPR, Cohen and Sater greased the wheels of the proposed Moscow Trump Tower development by suggesting they give Vladimir Putin a free $50 million penthouse in the proposed tower. “In Russia, the oligarchs would bend over backwards to live in the same building as Vladimir Putin,” Sater told Cohen.

Then, in January 2016, Cohen emailed Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov seeking assistance with the Trump Tower Moscow deal. The Kremlin confirmed receiving the email—but there was little follow up, so Sater arranged for Cohen to get an invitation to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, where he could meet Putin or Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

In the end, the efforts to develop the tower simply petered out. Nevertheless, the Trump Russia relationship continued to evolve. In March, foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos joined Trump campaign, and, while traveling in Italy, met Joseph Mifsud, a London-based professor who “claimed to have substantial connections with Russian government officials."

Meanwhile, the operation shifted into high gear. On March 19, the email account of John Podesta, the chairman of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, was successfully phished by the GRU (Russian intelligence). Two days later, Trump named Papadopoulos as a foreign policy adviser to the campaign. Then, on March 24, Mifsud introduced Papadopoulos to a Russian woman who falsely claimed to be Putin’s niece. They discussed Clinton’s “dirt.”

Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort(left) had previously worked with Putin operatives to install Viktor Yanukovych as President of Ukraine. At right, is Manafort aide Konstantin Kiliminik, a Russian operative.

Four days later, on March 28, Paul Manafort, who had spent a decade as an operative for a pro-Putin party in Ukraine, joined Trump’s entourage as campaign manager, hoping to do in the United States what he had already done for Putin in Ukraine—namely, install a pro-Putin president.

Now that he was playing a major role in Trump’s campaign, Manafort stayed in contact with his former deputy, Konstantin Kilimnik, who was later revealed to be a Russian intelligence officer. Through Kilimnik, Manafort offered to provide private briefings for Oleg Deripaska, the Russian oligarch to whom Manafort allegedly owed almost $20 million. (Manafort’s lawyers have denied that this was the intent behind the emails, and dispute that Manafort owes Deripaska money.)

According to The Guardian, Manafort visited Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in March 2016.

Both Manafort and Assange deny having met, and The Guardian’s report remains unconfirmed. Nevertheless, by late Spring 2016, all the pieces were in place. Trump clinched the Republican nomination in May—all while secretly pursuing a prestigious and lucrative deal that required Vladimir Putin’s blessing.

By this time, Russian intelligence had completed a multi-pronged penetration of the Trump campaign that breached the future president’s business, political, foreign policy and national security operations.

More specifically, Russian operatives had acquired advance knowledge that Podesta’s stolen emails could be deployed as oppo research when necessary. At the same time, the Trump campaign’s messaging (anti-NATO, anti-immigrant, anti-trade deals) had become perfectly aligned with Russia’s strategic objectives.

Finally, on April 27, Trump gave a major foreign policy address at Washington’s Mayflower Hotel sponsored by the Center for the National Interest (CNI). That Trump chose the Center was in itself of interest in that Putin, in 2013, referred to its director, Dimitri Simes as his “American friend and colleague.”

For his part, Simes had pledged his full support for Russia’s aggressive stand on Syria. Moreover, according to Yuri Shvets, a former major in the KGB who now lives in the United States, Simes was working for Russian intelligence. (I first reported this for American Kompromat in 2021. Simes and the CNI have declined to return multiple phone calls.)

By late spring 2016, all the pieces were in place. Trump’s campaign had assembled a team of high-level advisors with extensive—and compromising—Russian connections. The Moscow deal negotiations continued in secret. Russian intelligence had successfully hacked Democratic emails and offered them to the Trump campaign through Papadopoulos. And the campaign had shown it was willing to listen.

If your name was Vladimir Putin, you very well might ask, “What’s not to like?”

Cast of Characters

Michael Cohen: Trump’s longtime fixer working on Moscow deal while publicly denying Russia connections. Later sentenced to three years in prison for lying to Congress about the deal’s timeline.

Felix Sater: Russian-American developer with mob ties and history as FBI informant. Allegedly promised to deliver Putin’s support for both the tower and Trump’s candidacy.

Paul Manafort: Political operative with decade-long history working for Russian-aligned Ukrainian oligarchs. Allegedly in debt to Oleg Deripaska for nearly $20 million.

George Papadopoulos: Young foreign policy advisor who became key conduit for Russian outreach about Clinton emails.

Michael Flynn: Former Defense Intelligence Agency director who developed compromising Russia connections, including $45,000 RT payment for Moscow gala.

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The Untold Story of Donald Trump and the Russian Mafia

How the KGB Cultivated Donald Trump, and Related Tales of Sex, Greed, Power, and Treachery

Reagan, Carter, and the Secret History of the Treason That Stole the White House