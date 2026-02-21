American Kompromat

American Kompromat

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Pistol Pete's avatar
Pistol Pete
Feb 21

It's worth mentioning Carter Page as well. He gave a keynote in Russia about how the US foreign policy was essentially evil, then he joined the Trump Campaign as a foreign policy advisor. Remember the big stink about how the FBI lawyer changed an email to extent surveillance on Page? Right after Trump won the election, Page flew to Russia and told a confidential informant that he had "a blank check" from the Russians to open up a think tank in DC. I wonder what he did to earn that?

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Janette Dean's avatar
Janette Dean
Feb 22

UNCONSTITUTIONAL TREASON. TRUMP HAS ALWAYS BEEN AN ILLEGITIMATE CANDIDATE AND PRESIDENT!

“…on March 28 [2016], Paul Manafort, who had spent a decade as an operative for a pro-Putin party in Ukraine, joined Trump’s entourage as campaign manager, hoping to do in the United States what he had already done for Putin in Ukraine—namely, install a pro-Putin president [FYI: Viktor Yanukovych whose pro-Russia actions set off Ukraine’s Euromaidan protests (aka the Maidan Uprising) on November 21, 2013 which ushered in their pro-democracy Orange Revolution (Revolution of Dignity) resulting in Yanukovych’s fall from power and desperate escape to Putin’s kleptocratic regime in Russia].

….by late Spring 2016, all the [Russian] pieces were in place [to also work to harm and sabotage the United States]. Trump clinched the Republican nomination in May—all while secretly pursuing a prestigious and lucrative deal that required Vladimir Putin’s blessing. By this time, Russian intelligence had completed a multi-pronged penetration of the Trump campaign that breached the future president’s business, political, foreign policy and national security operations.”

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