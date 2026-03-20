American Kompromat

American Kompromat

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calicalicali's avatar
calicalicali
Mar 21

Always wondered what Jeff sessions would say about the meeting after Trump humiliated him....he kept his mouth shut...disappointing. He seemed to have Principles. I didn't agree with most of them but i thought he might divulge what he knew

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Adrian's avatar
Adrian
Mar 23Edited

I think it is pretty obvious that Trump is a British agent of influence that was ALLOWED to do business with the Russians, Czechs, etc... in exactly the same way as his best friend Jeffrey Epstein or his mentor Robert Maxwell ☝️ Trump's dad is known to have funded the John Birch Society which is a British front organization...

Note that plenty of authors paint both Epstein and Maxwell as Russian agents, when in fact they were both known mi6 SIS agents, just like Ghislaine and Douglas Leese 👑 now they are even attempting the same with Prince Andrew!

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