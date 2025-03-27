American Kompromat

American Kompromat

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Craig Unger
Mar 27, 2025

I don't know about Melania's parents. Ivana's father was regularly interviewed by the StB, Czech intelligence service that allied with the KGB. I've written at length about how the Russian mob laundered $$ through Trump real estate inTheNew Republic and House of Trump, House of Putin. Similarly, in American Kompromat, I've written at great length about how the KGB groomed Trump as an asset.

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Susan Y
Mar 28, 2025

Hi Craig, I saw you speak on Heidi Cuda's Bette Dangerous and became a subscriber. Why has the Trump / Russia bromance been allowed to continue for decades? Why didn't anyone do anything? Thanks Craig.

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