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Donald Trump Is a Russian Asset— Here’s How It Happened, Step-by-Step

So far, I’ve written more than 20 posts. To read them, click here.

For decades, Donald Trump’s ties to Russia have been buried under secrecy, spin, and outright lies. But now that America faces a grave constitutional crisis, it is essential to come to terms with history. Trump is destroying the most successful geopolitical alliance in the history of the planet, an alliance that, over the last eighty years, developed powerful market economies and democratic institutions in dozens of European countries that had been reduced to rubble in World War II.

Why on earth would Trump join forces with the dictatorships and authoritarian regimes of Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, and Viktor Orbán against Great Britain, France, Germany, and other European democracies that have been our longtime trade partners and staunch allies?

Of course, we've been told ad nauseam that Trump’s policies have absolutely nothing to do with his personal ties to Russia. Russiagate—aka the Trump-Russia investigation—was a hoax. It never happened. And so, even though the biggest story in the world is that Trump is destroying the postwar order that made America so powerful and that is the foundation of our national security, the idea that it grew out of Trump’s long-term ties to Russia is nowhere to be seen.

Of course, if the President of the United States were a Russian asset, that would pose a national security threat of historic dimensions. But America has failed to confront the question head-on.

Over the coming months, I will publish an ongoing chronology that breaks down Trump’s ties to Russia, tracing his financial and political connections back more than forty years.

This is how it happened, step-by-step.Building on nearly a decade of investigative work—from House of Trump, House of Putin to American Kompromat —the timeline will show how Trump was carefully cultivated by Russian intelligence and oligarch networks for more than forty years during which the Russian Mafia and others tied to Russian intelligence laundered countless millions of dollars through Trump real estate, bailed him out repeatedly through one bankruptcy after another, and, in the end, put him in the White House where he could repay them many times over for their largesse.

Through financial records, intelligence reports, government investigations, and insider accounts, I will document how billions of dollars in Russian money quietly infiltrated Trump’s real estate empire, how the Russian Mafia laundered millions through Trump’s luxury condos, how kompromat operations shaped his path to power, and how Moscow’s long-term strategy played out in plain sight for those willing to see it.

In the end, it will lead one to the inescapable but horrifying conclusion: President Donald Trump is a Russian asset.

This is how it happened. To check out my posts, click here.

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The Trump-Russia Timeline Will Deliver:

📌 Regular posts breaking down key events year by year, revealing how Trump became entangled with Russian intelligence, oligarchs, and dark money networks.

📌 A forensic investigation into illicit money flows, exposing how Russian cash quietly propped up Trump’s real estate empire—both in the U.S. and abroad.

📌 Geopolitical context, connecting the dots to show that Trump’s cultivation wasn’t just about business deals—it was part of a broader Kremlin strategy to undermine American democracy from within, a strategy that is particularly relevant to Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

If you have tips, leads, or insights, please reach out—I am always looking for new information. And don’t forget to comment and share your thoughts!

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