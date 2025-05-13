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If you want to know if Elon Musk is a Russian asset, take a look at this report by ZDF, the German public broadcasting company. (English subtitles available.)

American broadcasters are petrified that Trump will take away their licenses, sue the bejesus out of them or scotch mergers and acquisitions. Not so for Europeans.

Bottom line: Trump and company have decimated the FBI’s counterintelligence unit that was looking into Musk’s ties to Russia. Now, some of them are beginning to talk.

For the complete story on how Trump became a Russian asset, buy House of Trump, House of Putin and/or American Kompromat. And don’t miss my latest book, Den of Spies!

The Untold Story of Donald Trump and the Russian Mafia

How the KGB Cultivated Donald Trump, and Related Tales of Sex, Greed, Power, and Treachery

Reagan, Carter, and the Secret History of the Treason That Stole the White House