....and Elon Musk, too? (2025)
Another one of Putin's helpers.
If you want to know if Elon Musk is a Russian asset, take a look at this report by ZDF, the German public broadcasting company. (English subtitles available.)
American broadcasters are petrified that Trump will take away their licenses, sue the bejesus out of them or scotch mergers and acquisitions. Not so for Europeans.
Bottom line: Trump and company have decimated the FBI’s counterintelligence unit that was looking into Musk’s ties to Russia. Now, some of them are beginning to talk.
For the complete story on how Trump became a Russian asset, buy House of Trump, House of Putin and/or American Kompromat. And don’t miss my latest book, Den of Spies!
House of Trump, House of Putin
The Untold Story of Donald Trump and the Russian Mafia
American Kompromat
How the KGB Cultivated Donald Trump, and Related Tales of Sex, Greed, Power, and Treachery
Den of Spies
Reagan, Carter, and the Secret History of the Treason That Stole the White House
Elmo wants to consolidate his position as the richest man on Earth. And he won’t shrink away from anything to achieve it. Dumb, really!
Wonder if we can watch this with subtitles? Looks great.