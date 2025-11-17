On the lam: After being busted by the fed for running a gambling run in Trump Tower, Alimzhan Tokhtakhounov, aka Taiwanchik, fled the country but somehow ended up on the red carpet for Trump’s Miss Universe pageant in Moscow. credit: Oksana Yushko for The New York Times

Let’s take a break from the Epstein feeding frenzy for a moment, and go back to an old favorite—Trump Russia. That’s right. It’s not a hoax.

This time, we have another chapter tying Donald Trump to the Russian Mafia.

On April 16, 2013, police burst into an apartment on the sixty-third floor of Trump Tower, and rounded up suspects who were part of two gambling rings allegedly run by Alimzhan Tokhtakhounov, a longtime associate of Semion Mogilevich and other major figures in the Russian Mafia.

Widely known as Taiwanchik, a diminutive that referred to his Asian facial features, Tokhtakhounov, according to a racketeering and money-laundering indictment before the Southern District of New York, had been designated as a Vor, and, “as a Vor, Tokhtakhounov had substantial influence on the criminal underworld and offered assistance to and protection” to the Russian Mafia. In 2011, Tokhtakhounov had made the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list. At number five, he was just two slots behind Semion Mogilevich, the so-called “Brainy Don” of the Russian Mafia who was known as its brilliant money laundering expert.

But Tokhtakhounov told The New York Times that he was innocent of all wrongdoing. “I am not bad, like you think,” he said. “I am not the Mafia, I am not a bandit.”

Tokhtakhounov likely first developed ties to key figures in the Russian underworld when he was just a young man growing up in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, through Mikhail Chernoy, the metals-oligarch-in-waiting. By the eighties, he had established good relations with such Russian Mafia bigwigs as Sergei Mikhailov, Vyacheslav Ivankov (who was an owner in Trump Tower), and Anton Malevsky, a leader of the Izmaylovskaya organized crime group.

In the early nineties, Tokhtakhounov represented Ivankov’s interests in Germany, lived the high life with a spectacular nine-million-euro apartment in Paris’s chic Sixteenth Arrondissement, and enjoyed living in now fewer than four villas in Italy— all while traveling the world as a cardsharp engaging in high-stakes gambling and money laundering. In 2002, Tokhtakhounov allegedly fixed an ice-dancing competition at the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics.

And now, in 2013, Tokhtakhounov was named in an indictment charging thirty-four members and associates of two Russian-American organized crime families—the Taiwanchik-Trincher organization based in New York, Kiev, and Moscow, and the Nahmad-Trincher organization, based in Los Angeles and New York—with operating international sports books that laundered tens of millions of dollars through shell companies in Cyprus, and funneled it into investments in an enterprise that was based in Trump Tower. The entire operation, prosecutors said, was working under the protection of Tokhtakhounov, who was paid $10 million during a single two-month stretch.

This was no ordinary gambling bust. First of all, the apartment in question, 63A-B, was one of the most sought after in the entire building and was so highly prized that Trump himself had bought it when the building was completed in 1983. However, in 1994, according to the Smoking Gun, he personally sold it to Oleg Boyko (sometimes spelled Boiko), an oligarch who was sometimes described as Boris Yeltsin’s personal banker.

Vadim Trincher and his wife Elena in their Trump Tower apartment. credit: Smoking Gun.

In 2009, Boyko sold the apartment for $5 million to Vadim Trincher, a high-stakes poker player who is a dual citizen of Israel and the US. By the time the gambling bust took place, the Smoking Gun reported, the apartment, with its twenty-four-karat-gold faucets, alabaster walls crafted by Portuguese artisans, and $350,000 bathroom floor made of amethyst imported from Tanzania, had become one of the most ostentatious apartments in what was already one of the most ostentations buildings in America. (Which didn’t mean it was terribly livable. A leak from the apartment upstairs in 2012 caused $6 million in mold and mildew damage and was so bad that the Trinchers had to cancel a fund-raiser for New Gingrich’s presidential race that year.)

The sixty-third floor was not the only place in Trump Tower where the ring was operating. Hillel “Helly” Nahmad, a billionaire Manhattan art dealer who ran an eponymous New York gallery in the Carlyle Hotel, had bought up the entire fifty-first floor of Trump Tower and used it as the site of a high-stakes gambling operation that catered to A-list celebrities and Russian oligarchs.

Another key figure in the gambling ring was Anatoly Golubchik, who owned a condo in Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. As James Henry reported in the American Interest, Golubchik also owned a shell company called Lytton Ventures, with a director named Galina Telesh—who just happened to have been married to Semion Mogilevich.

According to the indictment filed by United States Attorney Preet Bharara, the gambling ring had been in operation since 2005, and had laundered tens of millions of dollars. In the end, twenty-eight defendants pleaded guilty and went to jail.

As for Tokhtakhounov, he fled the country.

Later, in 2013, when Trump staged the Miss Universe pageant in Moscow, the event put him in close proximity to Tokhtakhounov and other high-profile Russians, including, Trump hoped, Vladimir Putin, who he had invited. Months before the contest, Trump tweeted, “Do you think Putin will be going to The Miss Universe Pageant in November in Moscow – if so, will he become my new best friend?”

As it happens, Putin didn’t show, but Tokhtakhounov did.

According to Mother Jones, when a spokesperson for the Miss Universe pagaent was asked how Tokhtakhounov came to be part of the red-carpet crowd at the event, she said she was not familiar with his name.

For the complete story on how Trump became a Russian asset, buy House of Trump, House of Putin, and/or American Kompromat.

And don’t miss my latest book, Den of Spies!

The Untold Story of Donald Trump and the Russian Mafia

How the KGB Cultivated Donald Trump, and Related Tales of Sex, Greed, Power, and Treachery

Reagan, Carter, and the Secret History of the Treason That Stole the White House