American Kompromat

American Kompromat

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Chopinsheart's avatar
Chopinsheart
Nov 17, 2025

You know,if there’s one person on all of social media I always asked Greg (Olear) who IS this guy, it’s you Craig. I’ve grappled with not seeing your name everywhere. Just realized you’ve been the actual original first “guiding light” through all this mess. Vicky Ward did an interview a few days ago with an Obama guy who was also the quiet genius in the know who commented on this flash in the pan Kushner peace effort and carefully laid out how it really works with successful non profit making negotiations that LAST. Your work is for the ages word soldier.

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Goldfinger Is Toast's avatar
Goldfinger Is Toast
Nov 21, 2025Edited

HOLY CHRIST!

WHERE was our “intelligence community” in 2016?!? All we were heard was,

“… b-but Hillary’s emails!!!”

WHY DID COMEY DROP THE BALL???

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