American Kompromat

American Kompromat

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Craig Unger's avatar
Craig Unger
21h

I asked Grok, Elon Musk's very own AI, about the allegations against Sherrod Brown. It told me flatly that they were "a fabricated narrative" from a Russian influence operation. But when I asked why X doesn't tell the millions of readers who saw those lies, it answered, "I do not autonomously post or broadcast corrections." No wonder why Grok is the Kremlin troll factory’s preferred deepfake tool. https://craigunger.substack.com/publish/post/222541146?back=%2Fpublish%2Fposts%2Fscheduled

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Judith Newman's avatar
Judith Newman
21hEdited

What happens if you try countering the lies? I haven't been on X for several years so I can't pitch in, but if a good number of your readers who are on X post something that says "Whatever you're reading about Sherrod Brown - IT'S ALL LIES - from Russian Bots, promoted by Musk."

What would happen if people helped you blitz this shit back at them? You could ask folks - I bet they'd help out with this.

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