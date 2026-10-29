Media watchdog NewsGuard discovered that X was published deepfakes from Russia that attacked Sherrod Brown with phony sexual assault charges.

Next Tuesday, if Sherrod Brown doesn’t win his closely fought Senate race against Jon Husted, the Republican incumbent from Ohio, you know who will bear a large share of the responsibility?

Elon Musk!

I say that in part because earlier this week, allegations began spreading far and wide on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that four female former staffers had accused Brown, the Democratic former senator from Ohio, of sexual assault. The incidents supposedly took place in Brown’s Senate office, a hotel, and a hearing room, and involved neck-kissing and attempts to pull someone into a bathroom.

At this writing, most polls show that Brown has a lead of about 3 points over Husted, who, in case you were wondering, is the guy who President Trump describes as having a nice ass. Very nice! That said, it would be a mistake to trivialize what is at stake. Ohio has been widely touted as one of the key races Democrats need to flip to win back the Senate, where Republicans hold a 53–47 majority.

Whether the allegations can erase Brown’s lead remains to be seen. But the bottom line is that they are false—completely false.

Even though Grok knows the allegations against Brown are false, X continues to promote the lies. It doesn’t tell readers that the charges are fake unless they already know enough to ask.

Moreover, as first reported by the watchdog news site NewsGuard, worse than being mere falsehoods, the charges are the product of a calculated disinformation operation, pure and simple—fabrications by Storm-1516, a Russian influence network that is seemingly working support of Republican Party interests to produce false stories, many of which involve staged or AI-assisted videos, targeting Western politicians—especially Democrats—with themes of corruption, sexual misconduct, and election interference.

Remember Russia’s efforts to help Trump with the election in 2016? (Trump still calls it the “Russia Hoax.”) Well, they’re still at it. Storm-1516 also produced two AI deepfakes supposedly showing a Texas man accusing James Talarico, the Democratic senatorial candidate, of sexually assaulting him when Talarico was his middle school teacher in 2012.

That’s fake too.

When I asked X’s AI bot, Grok, about the charges against Sherrod Brown, it agreed that the charges had been concocted by a Russian disinformation operation:

The specific recent allegations of sexual assault by four former staffers (2019–2024, involving incidents in Brown’s Senate office, a hotel, a hearing room, neck-kissing, and attempts to pull someone into a bathroom) are a fabricated narrative from the Russian Storm-1516 disinformation operation, not credible charges you should treat as true.

So, you might think, that shows how wonderfully responsible Musk was in putting together a site that cares about accuracy—right?

Ehh, not so fast.

Apparently, even though Grok knows the allegations against Brown are lies, it continues to promote those lies. It doesn’t tell readers that the charges are fake unless they already know enough to ask. “I do not autonomously post or broadcast corrections across X; my role is answering queries, not running a public fact-checking feed,” Grok told me.

And yet Grok is well aware that it is spreading lies far faster than it is correcting them. Indeed, on October 27, Grok told me, “The allegations are receiving far more views on X than the posts identifying Storm-1516 as the source.”

It cited just four accounts that had garnered over 3 million views versus two debunking the charges that, at this writing, had garnered only about 5,000. “The disparity is still stark—the allegation content is orders of magnitude more widely viewed than the expert analysis identifying it as a Storm-1516 fabrication,” Grok told me. “This matches the network’s typical pattern of rapid amplification via influencers while factual corrections lag.” Grok said that X had suspended the original accounts that seeded both the Brown and Talarico videos. In any case, by then the damage had been done.

When I checked back two days later, Grok said the situation had not changed much. It did not offer precise figures except in one instance. It said NewsGuard’s post exposing the Russian fabrication had garnered a grand total of about 350 views. Grok added, “The gap remains large: the allegation content has been seen orders of magnitude more than the detailed fact-checks and Storm-1516 attributions.”

Perhaps that is why, according to a new book, Le Plan Poutine, being published in France, Grok is the Kremlin troll factory’s preferred deepfake tool. The book by Anastasia Kirilenko, Philippe Lobjois, and Marc Marginedas, cites a former staffer at the Social Design Agency (SDA), the successor to Prigozhin’s troll farm, saying in a recorded July 2025 talk that Grok was the best tool for swapping politicians’ faces. He described daily quotas of 60–70 fake images and about 30 videos for each “hostile country.”

When I asked Grok about the allegations, it replied, “Yes, some face-swapping and synthetic image generation is possible with Grok’s image tools.” It added, “A claimed daily quota of 60–70 images plus ~30 videos per hostile country is a significant industrial-scale output [but it]…is technically conceivable.”

When it came to policing such critical disinformation, Grok said, “Detection of high-quality deepfakes is imperfect and lagging.”

It added, “Amplification through influencers and secondary sharing is fast relative to moderation response.” It also noted that “Grok is a query-response system; it does not autonomously post, broadcast, or run a public fact-checking feed on X. Content integrity on the platform is a moderation function of X itself.”

*

The Sherrod Brown episode is just one way in which Musk plays a huge role in elections. For the 2024 presidential race, the richest man in the world poured in $288 million on behalf of Trump. But even that is small compared to the roughly $445 million he’s already donated to the GOP’s main Super PAC, the Senate Leadership Fund, and other groups financing Republican candidates for the midterms. (To put that in perspective, $445 million represents about .0445 % of Musk’s trillion dollar fortune.)

Now that X has been absorbed by SpaceX/xAI, Musk, a trillionaire, controls an infrastructure worth $1.25 trillion — more than 100 times the value of the New York Times Company. And he also has invested roughly $1 billion in Skydance, the company formed by the merger of Paramount and Warner Brothers Discovery, which now includes among its many subsidiaries Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, DC Studios, CBS, CBS News, CNN, CBS Sports, TNT Sports, MTV, Comedy Central, TBS, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, Food Network, HGTV, BET, Discovery Channel, TLC, and HBO Max.

Within that context, X functions as an ongoing multibillion-dollar contribution to the Republicans—and its influence will continue to be felt even after the election, no matter the results. Elon Musk is both the largest donor of the cycle, and the most-viewed voice on the platform he controls.

X showed the lie to 3 million people and the correction to 5,000. Subscribe now, free or paid, and make sure you always get the correction!

All of which I can see affecting my personal X account—just as it affects tens of millions of others whether they realize it or not. Indeed, before Elon Musk bought it in October 2022, I had over 50,000 followers on Twitter, my posts often reached 500,000 people or more, and the platform had become an increasingly valuable resource for me to promote my books and articles. In addition, it was an enormously useful platform through which I could follow dozens of reporters whose work I admired—the best in the world.

Today, however, almost exactly four years after Musk paid $44 billion for Twitter and transformed it into X, a post I write on similar subjects often reaches fewer than a thousand people. Before Musk, my follower count had been growing steadily. But since he took over four years ago, zip. Nada.

When Musk took over, he revoked the prized blue check mark I’d earned on Twitter. So I broke down and paid the annual subscription to win back the check mark I earned.

But that didn’t help either.

Occasionally, I got a reprieve and a couple of posts I wrote broke through and got wide readership. But that happened rarely.

Why, I wondered, was X completely unreliable?

Initially, I thought that the problem may have been simply that I had written a few lousy tweets that didn’t get traction. But that wasn’t it. I’ve been writing headlines, captions, subheads, and, yes, social media posts for decades. Moreover, I’d had no problems pre-Musk. If I was being throttled by Musk—for the crime of criticizing the president!—I wondered if it was just happening to me.

So, I complained about it in posts on X. I discovered others had the same problem. There was Jeff Stein, the founding editor of SpyTalk. There was Jenny Cohn, a lawyer and Trump critic with more than 200,000 followers. She replied to my post, saying, “My account on X has also been throttled ever since Musk took over. But I have no way of knowing for sure if it’s suppressed by X. The lack of transparency is infuriating.”

Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs who has nearly 700,000 followers on X, posted that his account, like those of other Ukrainians, suffered from dramatic shadow banning, and that it experienced a sharp drop in reach, “as the platform’s algorithms quietly remove it from search and recommendations.”

Under Musk, X’s algorithms gives conservative content far more reach than liberal news. Musk has repeatedly throttles news sites, rival platforms, and journalists he dislikes.

And as the midterm elections approached, I decided it was important because Elon Musk had aligned himself forcefully with the Trumpist/MAGA Right and he had taken over a media outlet whose enormous reach far exceeded that of mainstream news outlets such as the New York Times. After all, according to DataReportal, X now reaches 104 million people in the United States.

More significantly, its real weight comes from who uses it rather than how many. Because X is a place where reporters, producers, politicians and campaign operatives watch each other, it plays a huge role in shaping America’s news coverage. In other words, a story that goes viral on X shapes the next day’s coverage everywhere else. That gives it an influence on the national conversation that is significantly out of proportion to its already enormous size.

But what goes viral is determined in large measure by X’s algorithms and, under Musk, X’s algorithm gives conservative content far more reach than liberal news. Moreover, Musk has repeatedly throttled news sites, rival platforms, and journalists he dislikes. Increasingly, it seemed that Elon Musk, a self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist,” was fine with allowing MAGA critics to enjoy free speech—so long as no one could hear what they said or wrote.

Apparently, including me.

But my problems with X are merely anecdotal. Proving that X favors MAGA and Trump supporters is another question entirely. The strongest evidence comes from a randomized experiment published in Nature on February 18, 2026. It began in the summer of 2023, when four economists, from Bocconi University, the University of St. Gallen and the Paris School of Economics, assigned 4,965 active US-based users randomly to use one of two feeds for seven weeks. One group used the chronological “Following” feed, which shows posts from accounts you follow. The other used the algorithmic “For You” feed, which X chooses for you. The algorithmic feed, of course, was based on algorithms put together by Musk’s team at X. Their conclusions:

We found that the algorithm promotes conservative content and demotes posts by traditional media. Exposure to algorithmic content leads users to follow conservative political activist accounts, which they continue to follow even after switching off the algorithm, helping explain the asymmetry in effects. These results suggest that initial exposure to X’s algorithm has persistent effects on users’ current political attitudes and account-following behaviour, even in the absence of a detectable effect on partisanship.

More specifically, conservative posts were about 20% more likely to appear, posts from news outlets were 58% less likely, posts from political activists were 27% more likely. The algorithm also shifted the beliefs of users noticeably to the Right. “Users switched onto the algorithmic feed shifted toward Republican policy priorities and grew more critical of the criminal investigations into Donald Trump,” the study found. “They also became more favorable to the Kremlin’s positions on the war in Ukraine, and their positive views of Zelensky fell by 7.4 points.”

Worse, the effect did not reverse. Users who were moved back to the chronological feed kept the opinions they had picked up, because they kept following the conservative activists the algorithm had shown them.

These issues are not confined to the United States. In 2025, Sky News tested whether X had a political bias by creating nine new X accounts, three left-leaning, three right-leaning and three neutral. After tracking their “For You” feeds for a month, they discovered that all nine feeds were showing more right-wing than left-wing content. And before Poland’s 2025 presidential election, researchers at the University of Vermont, UMass Amherst and University College Dublin found that X’s default feed was dominated by right-wing parties and the most frequently displayed feed came from the leader of a far-right party.

When French authorities encountered similar question last year, prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into how X’s algorithm recommends content. But there is no such investigation going on in the United States.

There should be.

X did not respond to a request for comment.

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The Untold Story of Donald Trump and the Russian Mafia

How the KGB Cultivated Donald Trump, and Related Tales of Sex, Greed, Power, and Treachery

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