American Kompromat

American Kompromat

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Elizabeth Graham's avatar
Elizabeth Graham
Mar 30

Hope you read "The Hoax" that I published today. Great minds and all that . . . . This is a good piece Craig. Now how in the Hell do we get the American people to grasp that our country is under seige?

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LadyHistorian's avatar
LadyHistorian
Mar 31

Russian interference also violated the terms of diplomatic recognition of the FSU in 1933, which obligations post-Soviet Russia took up.

The Internet Research Agency’s cadre responded to Trump’s “Russia, If You’re Listening” leapt to action five HOURS after his comment. Given the timezone difference, they really snapped to!

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