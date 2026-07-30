American Kompromat

American Kompromat

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Ellen Deschatres's avatar
Ellen Deschatres
4h

This is a sobering assessment. Read your book, “House of Trump, House of Putin”, way back when. It scared me then. I begged people I knew to read it; to pay attention. Some did, many did not…and here we are. We are not only caught in the net, but some have willingly jumped into it. I don’t know what to say anymore, because the drumbeat of authoritarianism has drowned out reasonable voices. Russia won without firing a shot.

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JP MEYER's avatar
JP MEYER
1h

There are many millions who listen and care about this truth that you write. Don't stop and THANK YOU for continuing to keep us in the know.

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