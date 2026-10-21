American Kompromat

American Kompromat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth Graham's avatar
Elizabeth Graham
Oct 21

The US is blinding walking into the next world war. Putin could hardly be more pleased to recently see French cities in turmoil. Russian hybrid warfare and disinformation—long used against France, the rest of Europe, and yes, the United States—have accelerated their descent into violence and it will only increase.

Putin’s asset, Mr. Trump, has repeatedly threatened to withdraw the United States from NATO and has lashed out at allies for rejecting his requests regarding Iran. And yesterday (10/19/2026), The Washington Post reported that “Russia proposes a Trump-Xi-Putin meeting in China next month to discuss a Ukrainian deal.” Such actions will only further alienate the US from NATO – those countries who have been our allies for 70-80 years.

“During the Cold War, the United States faced a superpower competitor in the Soviet Union, so a potential conflict required a large munitions inventory. When the Cold War ended, the strategy and requirements changed. Instead of a great power war, the United States would prepare for two limited regional conflicts. The adversaries were Iraq and North Korea. These wars were expected to be relatively short and therefore required far fewer munitions than a war against the Soviet Union.” (Center for Strategic International Studies, July 31, 2026, By Mark Cancian and Chris Park)

The number one fault of this report’s assumptions was that The Cold War did not end. Putin’s total focus is to return Russia to the same “superpower” structure before the fall of the Soviet Union. He has managed to place a man who is loyal to Russia inside of the United States into the US Presidency. He now has over three million Russians (U.S. 2020 Census) within the US performing: cyber-attacks, life-threatening phone calls, arson/fires, murder, drug distribution, gambling, and other strategic support for Donald Trump.

While many historians, politicians, and ordinary citizens believe the Cold War ended with the collapse of the Soviet Union – there are others and I am among them – that argue the Cold War never truly ended. I was in Russia before, during, and after the 1991 and the 1993 coups and all through the 1990s into most of the 2000s. I met Mr. Putin in St. Petersburg, and personally witnessed his rise to power. I understood his goals and objectives, his ideological shift, and observed the CIA and the U.S. and western governments fall for his hoax and drop their manpower by 25% at the same time the FSB emerged from the USSR ashes and hired thousands of new employees, and beheld the collapse of the free press and the ongoing murders of reporters – one woman was shot outside of my Moscow apartment building. I read the book called The Foundations of Geo- Politics by Dugin – and his ghost writer Mr. Putin. This book was published in Russian in 1997 in Moscow. The world ignored its warnings - now in 2026, the US has depleted weapons needed for our own defense, has alienated NATO allies and our border neighbors, a US Naval Base in Bahrain was bombed and thousands of Americans were stranded, Russian Organized Crime has infilitrated across the US causing: cyber attacks, threatening phone calls, distributing mind altering drugs, spreading gambling, starting fires, and so on. Russia is exciting violence in many European countries as well as the US, - at what point is this considered a war?

Reply
Share
4 replies
roberto k.'s avatar
roberto k.
Oct 21

The dream of many: Trump in front of a firing squad, guilty of treason. Live streamed.

Reply
Share
55 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Craig Unger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture