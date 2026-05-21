American Kompromat

American Kompromat

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Greeley Miklashek, MD's avatar
Greeley Miklashek, MD
May 21

Many thanks, Craig, for your steadfast and heroic reporting/research on the fall of our once functioning democratic Republic. I have read every word in 'KOMPROMAT" and regret none of the considerable time it took. I was never a fan sex addict Buba's chief enabler, but I voted for her anyway, just as I did for Biden. At 80yo and in poor health, I must turn the reins over to the younger, healthier generation, if they can tear themselves away from the firehose of information/disinformation on their "smart" phones. Thank god for substack.com and your lifelong work! Have a blessed day!

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Ann Schön born in the mid 50s's avatar
Ann Schön born in the mid 50s
May 21

Explosive .stuff..I dont think there's a word for this kind of criminal activity..

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