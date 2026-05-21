Russia, are you listening?: Too many people seemed to think that Trump’s July plea to Russia was a joke.

The final chapter of the Trump Russia Timeline began on July 27, 2016 when Donald Trump stood before the cameras at his Doral, Florida golf resort, and publicly invited Russia to hack his opponent’s emails: "Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing,"

Initially, the American press corps treated it as a joke, another day in Trump’s ongoing carnival. After all, asking a hostile foreign power to intervene in an American presidential election would be a betrayal of everything the office requires.

But in Moscow, no one was laughing. They were working.

Within hours of Trump’s invitation, according to the Mueller Report, GRU hackers targeted Hillary Clinton’s personal office servers for the first time. Over the next two months, there were explosive revelations that might have destroyed any other campaign. As I described it in Post #38, on October 7, the Department of Homeland Security and the Office of National Intelligence on Election Security revealed that Russian operatives were interfering in the campaign, and the infamous “grab ‘em by the pussy” video was released.

But during that same period Russian intelligence and their Republican collaborators loaded the cannon that would be fired at precisely the right moment to tilt the election. And it was not simply a matter of force feeding America’s media emails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

A key episode took place on August 2, 2016, when Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort met Konstantin Kilimnik at the Grand Havana Room, an upscale cigar bar in midtown Manhattan. Kilimnik—who the Senate Intelligence Committee later described as a “grave counterintelligence threat”—was Manafort’s longtime Kiev-based deputy and, as was later confirmed, a Russian intelligence officer.

What changed hands that evening was extraordinary. Manafort provided Kilimnik with the Trump campaign’s internal polling data for the battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. These were not publicly available numbers. They were the campaign’s most sensitive strategic intelligence: the precise map of where Trump was weak, where he was competitive, and where a well-targeted information operation might move voters.

Konstantin Kilimnik, an operative of Russian military intelligence(GRU), worked directly under Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort who met with Kilimnik and gave him confidential internal polling data that likely fueled Russia’s disinformation efforts.

As the election approached, Russia’s Internet Research Agency—the troll farm—mounted a social media influence operation concentrated in exactly those states. The Treasury Department later concluded that the polling data Manafort passed to Kilimnik was “very likely used” to calibrate the Russian interference effort.

Manafort’s lawyers have denied that he intended to provide campaign intelligence to Russian interests. But the timeline speaks for itself.

Two weeks after the Grand Havana Room meeting, the walls began closing in on Manafort. On August 14, The New York Times published a bombshell investigation based on documents uncovered by Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau: a handwritten “black ledger” listing secret cash disbursements from Viktor Yanukovych’s Party of Regions. Manafort’s name appeared 22 times, next to $12.7 million in payments that were undisclosed and off the books.

The story detonated inside the campaign. Manafort had spent years insisting his Ukraine work was legitimate political consulting—but the black ledger told a different story.

Manafort resigned under pressure as campaign chairman five days later, but his mission had already been accomplished: The Republican platform on Ukraine had been softened. The campaign had been penetrated. The polling data had been delivered to Russia. And he had served his most important function: linking the Trump campaign to the network of Russian-aligned oligarchs and intelligence operatives who had been cultivating Trump for decades.

As I wrote in House of Trump, House of Putin, the relationship between Manafort and the Russian intelligence world dated back more than a decade and was built on money that went to Manafort from oligarchs who were tied directly to the Kremlin. When Manafort joined Trump’s campaign in March 2016, he did not merely bring experience. He brought a network full of operatives who were working for Moscow.

Moreover, after Manafort resigned, Trump quickly replaced him with a new team that meshed perfectly with the remnants of Manafort’s operation: Steve Bannon, the former chairman of Breitbart News, became the campaign’s CEO, and Kellyanne Conway arrived as campaign manager.

Bannon had spent years building Breitbart into the loudest amplifier of the very same messages Russia’s active measures operation was designed to spread: anti-immigration hysteria, distrust of NATO, contempt for democratic institutions, and an endless drumbeat about Hillary Clinton’s corruption. When WikiLeaks began releasing the Podesta emails in October, Bannon’s campaign operation was perfectly positioned—and apparently eager—to coordinate its messaging around the daily releases.

At Roger Stone's 2019 criminal trial, Bannon testified — under subpoena — that Stone was considered the campaign's “access point” to WikiLeaks, and that the campaign actively sought advance word on upcoming “email dumps." And indeed, throughout August and September, Roger Stone—Trump’s longest-serving political operative, whom I described in Post #37 as the campaign’s back-channel to WikiLeaks—continued sending public signals that read, in retrospect, like a man trying to establish an alibi by putting out text messages that told the entire world what he was up to.

The middle man: Roger Stone became the Trump campaign’s access point to email dumps that had been hacked by Wikileaks. Credit: The Guardian.

On August 21, Stone tweeted: “Trust me, it will soon be Podesta’s time in the barrel.” At a later Q&A with Republican activists in Florida, Stone said he had “actually communicated with Assange” and believed the next tranche of WikiLeaks documents would concern the Clinton Foundation. On a radio appearance, he predicted Assange would drop “a payload of new documents on Hillary” in the near future.

Stone later claimed these predictions were based on public signals from WikiLeaks, not private coordination. Mueller’s investigators concluded otherwise. And when the Podesta emails dropped on October 7—less than an hour after the Access Hollywood tape—Stone’s timeline looked less like fortunate guesswork and more like the advance knowledge of a man who had been told when the cavalry was coming.

The Bot Army Assembles

While all of this was unfolding in the open, Russia’s Internet Research Agency was secretly scaling up. By August and September 2016, the IRA’s operation employed hundreds of people working around the clock, each of whom created hundreds of fake American social media accounts, built followings numbering in the millions, and established itself as a somewhat credible-looking source of political commentary—at least to gullible consumers of social media.

The IRA’s targets were not random. They concentrated on the same battleground states whose polling data Manafort had delivered to Kilimnik. Their messaging emphasized the same themes Breitbart and the Trump campaign were amplifying: Clinton’s corruption, immigrant crime, Black Lives Matter as a threat, the rigging of the election by establishment elites.

When he indicted the Internet Research Agency, charging them with conspiracy to defraud the United States, wire fraud, bank fraud, and identity theft, Robert Mueller later established that the operation was not simply about spreading disinformation. It was about activating specific communities—evangelicals, gun owners, African Americans discouraged from voting—at precisely calibrated moments.

By the time October arrived, everything was in place.

WikiLeaks had the Podesta emails and had received, through channels that remain partially obscured, guidance about when to release them for maximum impact. The IRA’s bot army had its deployment orders. The Trump campaign’s messaging apparatus, now under Bannon, was ready to amplify whatever WikiLeaks dropped. And Roger Stone was waiting.

On October 7, as I described it in Post #38, everything exploded at once—the DHS/DNI statement on Russian interference at 3:32 p.m., the Access Hollywood tape at 4:02 p.m., and, at 4:32, the first tranche of Podesta emails, via WikiLeaks.

The timing was not coincidental. The Access Hollywood tape had just been released by the Washington Post . WikiLeaks had chosen its moment.

The operation that began with Trump’s cultivation in the 1980s, that accelerated through money laundering and kompromat and decades of financial entanglement, had reached its operational phase. Moscow had its asset on the ballot. Everything else was execution.

Throughout the rest of October, WikiLeaks released new batches of Podesta’s emails on a near-daily basis. The releases were not random. Each new tranche was engineered to generate a fresh news cycle, keep the Clinton campaign perpetually on defense, and crowd out coverage of the Russian operation itself. As the Mueller Report later noted, the Podesta email releases were “designed and timed to interfere with the 2016 U.S. presidential election and undermine the Clinton campaign.”

By late October, WikiLeaks had released more than 34,000 emails. The Trump campaign promoted each new release, knowing where they came from. Steve Bannon’s operation assiduously coordinated the campaign’s messaging around the daily dumps.

The prostrate Washington press corps followed dutifully. As I wrote in Post #38, it is far more difficult to investigate a complex, multi-front intelligence operation than it is to write stories about stolen emails that have been delivered to you on a silver platter.

Nearly every morning brought a new headline. Every headline kept Clinton on the defensive. The Russian operation had correctly identified the American media’s weakness and exploited it with precision.

Then came the kill shot.

On October 28, just eleven days before the election, FBI Director James Comey sent a letter to several members of Congress announcing that the FBI had discovered emails “that appear to be pertinent” to its already-closed investigation into Clinton’s private email server. The emails had surfaced on a laptop belonging to Anthony Weiner — the estranged husband of Clinton aide Huma Abedin — during an entirely separate FBI investigation into Weiner’s sexting with a minor.

Comey sent the letter before his agents had even obtained a search warrant to examine the laptop, let alone reviewed its contents. The Justice Department’s own leadership — Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Deputy AG Sally Yates — privately said the letter ran afoul of DOJ policy. But Comey sent it anyway.

The political damage was instantaneous and catastrophic. Clinton’s polling lead, which stood at 5.7 percentage points on the morning of October 28, was cut roughly in half within days. According to Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight analysis — arguably the most rigorous assessment of the letter’s impact — it may have shifted the race by 3 to 4 percentage points against Clinton, almost certainly swinging Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin to Trump.

All three states, it should be noted, were precisely the battleground states whose internal polling data Paul Manafort had delivered to Konstantin Kilimnik at the Grand Havana Room in August.

Clinton later said, “I was on the way to winning until the combination of Jim Comey’s letter on October 28 and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me.”

On November 6, two days before the election, Comey sent a follow-up letter to Congress saying the FBI had reviewed the emails on the Weiner laptop and found nothing to change its original July conclusion. Trump immediately used the second letter to re-litigate the entire email controversy, telling voters it was now up to them “to deliver justice” at the ballot box.

The damage, of course, was already done. By this time, the IRA’s operation had reached full intensity. Fake American social media accounts, built over years and cultivated to have hundreds of thousands of followers, flooded battleground state audiences with messaging designed to suppress Democratic turnout — particularly among Black voters — and amplify Trump enthusiasm. The IRA organized rallies. It seeded stories. It amplified every negative Clinton headline. According to the Mueller indictment, the operation was explicitly aimed at exacerbating divisions within the Democratic coalition.

At the same time, Roger Stone — his WikiLeaks predictions now validated — continued to serve as an amplifier, promoting the Podesta releases to his extensive social media following. The campaign’s messaging operation, under Bannon, remained in lockstep.

By the eve of the election, November 7, 2016, Vladimir Putin had every reason for cautious optimism. The asset was cooperating. The operation had executed without significant disruption. The American press had been led by its nose for months. The FBI Director had delivered a last-minute blow. The bot army was deployed.

At 9:32 am Moscow time on November 9, 2016, Deputy Vyacheslav Nikonov of the pro-Putin United Russia Party stepped up to the mic in the Russian State Duma, the equivalent of the House of Representatives, to make a highly unusual announcement. As I wrote about it in House of Trump, House of Putin:

The grandson of Vyacheslav Molotov—the cooly ruthless Stalinist of Molotov cocktail fame—Nikonov had been involved in Soviet and Russian politics for roughly 40 years, including serving a stint on Vladimir Putin’s staff. Now, he was about to make a rather simple, understated announcement, that in its way was as historic and incendiary as anything his grandfather had ever done. “Dear friends, respected colleagues!” Nikonov said. “Three minutes ago, Hillary Clinton admitted her defeat in US presidential elections and a second ago Trump started his speech as an elected president of the United States of America and I congratulate you on this.” Even though Nikonov did not add what many in the Kremlin already knew, his brief statement was greeted by enthusiastic applause. Donald J. Trump had just become Vladimir Putin’s man in the White House.

The Trump-Russia Timeline is now complete, in terms of showing how a Russian asset became president of the United States. But the story isn't. Coming soon to American Kompromat: why the mainstream media still won't say what the evidence shows — and new investigations into what Russia is getting from Trump now, Russia’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein and the Silicon Valley powerbrokers behind AI. Paid subscribers get early access and the documents. Subscribe now.

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Cast of Characters

Steve Bannon: Former Breitbart chairman who took over as campaign CEO in August 2016 and coordinated the campaign’s messaging around the daily WikiLeaks email releases.

James Comey: FBI Director whose October 28 letter to Congress — announcing the discovery of potentially pertinent emails on Anthony Weiner’s laptop — is widely credited with decisively damaging Clinton’s polling lead in the final eleven days of the campaign. His November 6 all-clear came too late. Comey sent the letter before obtaining a search warrant to review the laptop’s contents and against the private advice of DOJ leadership.

The Internet Research Agency: Russia’s St. Petersburg-based troll farm, which by August–September 2016 had built a social media operation capable of reaching millions of American voters, concentrated in the same battleground states targeted by Russian intelligence. Deployed at full intensity in the campaign’s final days.

Konstantin Kilimnik: Manafort’s Kiev-based deputy, definitively characterized by the Senate Intelligence Committee as a Russian intelligence officer. The conduit through whom Manafort’s campaign polling data passed to Russian intelligence.

Paul Manafort: Trump campaign chairman whose August 2 meeting with Russian intelligence officer Konstantin Kilimnik — at which internal campaign polling data was shared — was described by the Senate Intelligence Committee as a “grave counterintelligence threat.” Resigned August 19 after the New York Times exposed $12.7 million in secret cash payments from Ukraine’s pro-Putin Party of Regions.

Vyacheslav Nikonov: Member of the Russian State Duma and grandson of Soviet Foreign Minister Vyacheslav Molotov. On November 9, 2016, he announced Trump’s victory to the Duma floor — and the applause that followed said everything his words left out.

John Podesta: Clinton campaign chairman whose Gmail account had been phished by GRU hackers in March 2016. His stolen emails were released by WikiLeaks in daily installments throughout October, dominating the final month of the campaign.

Roger Stone: Longtime Trump operative who served as the campaign’s back-channel to WikiLeaks, publicly predicted the Podesta email release weeks in advance, and continued amplifying the releases throughout October.

For the complete story on how Trump became a Russian asset, buy House of Trump, House of Putin, and/or American Kompromat.

And don’t miss my latest book, Den of Spies!

The Untold Story of Donald Trump and the Russian Mafia

How the KGB Cultivated Donald Trump, and Related Tales of Sex, Greed, Power, and Treachery

Reagan, Carter, and the Secret History of the Treason That Stole the White House