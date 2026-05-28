American Kompromat

American Kompromat

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John D Grove's avatar
John D Grove
May 28

A complete and deeply investigated study of the systematic exploitation of Trump’s fragile ego by Russians invested in destroying America.

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Greeley Miklashek, MD's avatar
Greeley Miklashek, MD
May 28

Many thanks, Craig, but I read every word of "American KOMPROMAT" and my brain exploded, so out of commission for the time being. Have a blessed day!

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