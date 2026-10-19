The Kremlin Asset: Donald Trump removes his mask - with Craig Unger

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1213748The Kremlin Asset: Donald Trump removes his mask - with Craig UngerA recording from Craig Unger and Chris Sampson's live videoCraig Unger and Chris SampsonOct 19, 20261213748ShareTranscriptGet more from Craig Unger in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAmerican KompromatSubscribeAuthorsCraig UngerChris SampsonRecent PostsWhy Did a Putin-Linked Oligarch Pay for Don Jr.’s Wedding?Sep 30 • Craig Unger and Ben CohenThe Chaos Machine Grinds On: with Craig UngerMar 26 • Craig Unger and Chris SampsonTrump Knew About Epstein’s Girls: Live With Ben Cohen and Craig UngerMar 19 • Craig Unger and Ben CohenIs Trump Doing Putin’s Work? Russia, Iran & Global Power ExplainedMar 17 • Craig Unger and Dr. Steven Hassan