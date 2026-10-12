T minus 22…and counting.

As the countdown to the November 3 midterm elections continues, hundreds of millions of dollars are flowing into Republican coffers as the GOP tries to stop an oncoming blue wave.

But where is all the money coming from? Who is paying for the media blitz going into the swing states? Where, for example, do my friends in Ohio get their news during the build up to the elections?

Let’s look briefly at an outfit called Ohio Pulse, which purports to be “Ohio’s #1 News Source,” and affords more coverage than you can imagine of Sherrod Brown’s “radical” positions supporting gender-affirming care for minors and other hot button issues that are a safe bet to trigger the MAGA right.

The Pulse, which calls itself “Ohio’s #1 News Source,” looks something like a legitimate local outlet and, to the casual observer, it appears to be non-partisan. But if you read it carefully, you’ll note it hails Senator Jon Husted(R-OH) for bringing federal funds to Toledo while omitting the fact that the project was initially backed by Sherrod Brown, Husted’s opponent, when he was senator. And, as reported by Judd Legum in Popular Information, it is one of six sites run by One Nation, a dark-money group tied to the Senate Leadership Fund, a Republican super PAC whose donors are secret.

I suspect that most of my readers are savvy enough to see through this. But the problem is much bigger than The Pulse. The six sites run by One Nation, all of which purport to be purveying legitimate, non-partisan news, are referred to as “pink slime” sites, and, according to NewsGuard, as of September 2026, there are 1,179 pink slime sites in the U.S., compared to only 937 independent daily newspapers.

In other words, there is now more pink slime than real news(which, of course, Trump calls “fake news”) and most of that pink slime happens to come from MAGA.

In other words, there is now more pink slime than real news(which, of course, Trump calls “fake news”) and most of that pink slime happens to come from MAGA. Public Citizen, the progressive Washington-based public advocacy group, counts $517 million in disclosed corporate spending on the 2026 midterms so far, already above the full-cycle record of $461 million set in 2024 for the presidential elections.

Similarly, according to the tracking firm AdImpact, political advertising in the 2026 cycle is projected to reach a record $11.6 billion, more than was spent in the 2024 presidential year. One Nation, which accounts for $148 million of that sum, is the nonprofit arm of the Senate Republican leadership’s political operation, but because it is organized as a 501(c)(4), it does not disclose its donors.

In other words, proving exactly where all the money comes from is virtually impossible because, under American law, you’re not allowed to know. That is not a loophole. It is the design. The official stated purpose of 501(c)(4) groups is to promote social welfare, and the designation is broad enough to include the NRA, the Sierra Club, the ACLU—and, apparently, MAGA propaganda.

So, whichever corporations or individuals fund One Nation is hidden. Issue ads and web articles that stop short of explicitly urging voters to “vote for” candidates aren’t reported to the Federal Elections Commission at all. The Supreme Court ruled on this in 1976 decision, Buckley v. Valeo, and noted that ads had to have offending phrases like “vote for,” “elect” and “defeat.”

And working around that minor restriction is as easy as pie. So if you look up Ohio Pulse, you’ll find that One Nation is the donor behind it—but nothing about who funds One Nation.

And don’t forget my books! For the complete story about how Trump became a Russian asset, buy House of Trump, House of Putin, and/or American Kompromat.

And don’t miss my most recent book, Den of Spies!

The Untold Story of Donald Trump and the Russian Mafia

How the KGB Cultivated Donald Trump, and Related Tales of Sex, Greed, Power, and Treachery

Reagan, Carter, and the Secret History of the Treason That Stole the White House