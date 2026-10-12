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T minus 22…and counting.
As the countdown to the November 3 midterm elections continues, hundreds of millions of dollars are flowing into Republican coffers as the GOP tries to stop an oncoming blue wave.
But where is all the money coming from? Who is paying for the media blitz going into the swing states? Where, for example, do my friends in Ohio get their news during the build up to the elections?
Let’s look briefly at an outfit called Ohio Pulse, which purports to be “Ohio’s #1 News Source,” and affords more coverage than you can imagine of Sherrod Brown’s “radical” positions supporting gender-affirming care for minors and other hot button issues that are a safe bet to trigger the MAGA right.
The Pulse, which calls itself “Ohio’s #1 News Source,” looks something like a legitimate local outlet and, to the casual observer, it appears to be non-partisan. But if you read it carefully, you’ll note it hails Senator Jon Husted(R-OH) for bringing federal funds to Toledo while omitting the fact that the project was initially backed by Sherrod Brown, Husted’s opponent, when he was senator. And, as reported by Judd Legum in Popular Information, it is one of six sites run by One Nation, a dark-money group tied to the Senate Leadership Fund, a Republican super PAC whose donors are secret.
I suspect that most of my readers are savvy enough to see through this. But the problem is much bigger than The Pulse. The six sites run by One Nation, all of which purport to be purveying legitimate, non-partisan news, are referred to as “pink slime” sites, and, according to NewsGuard, as of September 2026, there are 1,179 pink slime sites in the U.S., compared to only 937 independent daily newspapers.
In other words, there is now more pink slime than real news(which, of course, Trump calls “fake news”) and most of that pink slime happens to come from MAGA.
In other words, there is now more pink slime than real news(which, of course, Trump calls “fake news”) and most of that pink slime happens to come from MAGA. Public Citizen, the progressive Washington-based public advocacy group, counts $517 million in disclosed corporate spending on the 2026 midterms so far, already above the full-cycle record of $461 million set in 2024 for the presidential elections.
Similarly, according to the tracking firm AdImpact, political advertising in the 2026 cycle is projected to reach a record $11.6 billion, more than was spent in the 2024 presidential year. One Nation, which accounts for $148 million of that sum, is the nonprofit arm of the Senate Republican leadership’s political operation, but because it is organized as a 501(c)(4), it does not disclose its donors.
In other words, proving exactly where all the money comes from is virtually impossible because, under American law, you’re not allowed to know. That is not a loophole. It is the design. The official stated purpose of 501(c)(4) groups is to promote social welfare, and the designation is broad enough to include the NRA, the Sierra Club, the ACLU—and, apparently, MAGA propaganda.
So, whichever corporations or individuals fund One Nation is hidden. Issue ads and web articles that stop short of explicitly urging voters to “vote for” candidates aren’t reported to the Federal Elections Commission at all. The Supreme Court ruled on this in 1976 decision, Buckley v. Valeo, and noted that ads had to have offending phrases like “vote for,” “elect” and “defeat.”
And working around that minor restriction is as easy as pie. So if you look up Ohio Pulse, you’ll find that One Nation is the donor behind it—but nothing about who funds One Nation.
And don’t forget my books! For the complete story about how Trump became a Russian asset, buy House of Trump, House of Putin, and/or American Kompromat.
And don’t miss my most recent book, Den of Spies!
House of Trump, House of Putin
The Untold Story of Donald Trump and the Russian Mafia
American Kompromat
How the KGB Cultivated Donald Trump, and Related Tales of Sex, Greed, Power, and Treachery
Den of Spies
Reagan, Carter, and the Secret History of the Treason That Stole the White House
I have read all three of your books and Boss Rove as well, and recommended them to others. When I told a centrist Dem that I believe Trump is a useful idiot for Putin, he sneered condescendingly, and said something like, "Well, he certainly has a lot of power for being an idiot." What to do with that?
Donald J. Trump continues to destroy beautiful parks, as Trump is destroying everything in sight. Donald J. Trump is a disaster to America.
After 500 trees fall at DC golf course Trump wants remade, foes ask judge for halt
Story by Rick Maese • 1h • 4 min read
After 500 trees fall at D.C. golf course Trump wants remade, foes ask judge for halt
Preservationists asked a federal judge Sunday night to immediately halt tree-cutting at East Potomac Golf Links, asserting in an emergency motion that government lawyers told them more than 500 trees were cut down Saturday and “hundreds of additional trees” are now slated for imminent removal.
Attorneys challenging President Donald Trump’s proposed overhaul of the historic public golf course said they were informed Sunday that the operation had proceeded “faster than anticipated” and exhausted the original list of 529 trees in a single day. The plaintiffs said the National Park Service undercounted the trees targeted for removal and intended to resume cutting as soon as the weather permits.
Only Sunday’s rain prevented more trees from coming down, the plaintiffs said.
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The D.C. Preservation League and two golfers are asking U.S. District Judge Ana C. Reyes to issue a temporary restraining order barring additional tree removal for 14 days. They also want the administration ordered to provide three business days’ written notice before making any irreversible changes at East Potomac.
Related video: National Park Service cuts down 500 trees at East Potomac Golf Course (FOX 5 Washington DC)
FOX 5 Washington DC
National Park Service cuts down 500 trees at East Potomac Golf Course
Tree cutting crews were busy taking down hundreds of treesVideo Player is loading.
The court had not ruled on the request Sunday night. An Interior Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“This is a tactic we’ve seen before from the Trump-Vance administration — act quickly to irrevocably alter a cherished national landmark, just to advance another one of President Trump’s pet vanity projects,” said Skye Perryman, president and chief executive of Democracy Forward, which represents the plaintiffs. “We are asking the court to act quickly before further unnecessary damage is done to a jewel of our national park system.”
The account in the emergency motion represents a dramatic expansion of the work the government outlined just two days earlier.
In a sworn declaration filed Friday, National Mall and Memorial Parks Superintendent Kevin Griess said crews would begin Saturday by removing 169 trees. An additional 90 were expected to follow, and field inspections were set to bring the eventual total to 529.
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In Sunday’s motion, the plaintiffs said all 529 had already been removed. They said the Park Service produced a supplemental environmental document Sunday explaining that its original inventory had missed hundreds of additional trees.
The motion also alleges that healthy, mature oaks and maples were among Saturday’s removals. The Park Service said Friday that no healthy trees considered contributing features of the historic golf course — including historic cherry trees — would be removed.
The plaintiffs said they intend to follow Sunday’s emergency request with a motion for a preliminary injunction. Their immediate argument is based on the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires federal agencies to evaluate the environmental consequences of major actions before committing resources or making irreversible decisions.
Trump has tapped prominent golf architect Tom Fazio to transform the century-old public facility into a championship-caliber course that the president says could host major tournaments. The administration, however, continues to describe the redesign in court filings as a “potential project” and has not released a final design, cost, funding plan or construction schedule.
The plaintiffs accuse the administration of improperly “segmenting” the East Potomac work — dividing a larger undertaking into smaller projects and evaluating each separately, rather than considering the cumulative effects of the proposed golf-course overhaul.
The government maintains that the cutting is a separate maintenance and restoration project that would proceed regardless of whether the administration adopts Trump’s proposed redesign.
Reyes has previously warned the administration to provide enough notice for the court to act before irreversible work begins, while making clear that she did not intend to become the course’s tree police. “I am not the Lorax. I do not speak for the trees. I am a judge,” she said at a September hearing.
The preservation league and golfers argue that the timing of the latest notice — filed at 4:55 p.m. Friday before a holiday weekend, with cutting beginning roughly 12 hours later — deprived them and the court of a meaningful opportunity to respond.
The cutting has also prompted questions about historic-preservation review. The 2019 cultural-landscape report cited by the Park Service to justify the work also says the agency must determine whether actions affecting the historic course require review under the National Historic Preservation Act.
That law’s Section 106 process requires agencies to assess a project’s effect on historic resources, consult preservation officials and interested parties and consider ways to reduce harm before work begins.
Charles Birnbaum, president of the Cultural Landscape Foundation, a nonprofit advocacy organization, said the scale and purpose of the cutting place it well beyond routine maintenance.
“These are very purposeful decisions being made that will alter the spatial character of the park,” Birnbaum said. “That requires a Section 106 process.”
The foundation is making a similar argument in a separate lawsuit challenging the administration’s work at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. It contends the Park Service improperly characterized changes to that historic property as maintenance rather than subjecting them to a proper preservation review.
The government has repeatedly told the court that any eventual redesign of the golf course would undergo required environmental and historic-preservation reviews. Birnbaum argues that promise does not answer whether removing hundreds of trees to restore historic views was itself an undertaking that required review.
“It is irrelevant which way this is going,” he said of the administration’s eventual plans for the course. “What’s happening is that there’s already a preservation action being undertaken by the National Park Service without doing 106.”
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