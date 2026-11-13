Ten years ago, when I first started investigating Donald Trump for my book, House of Trump, House of Putin, I was stunned by allegations that members of the Russian Mafia were laundering money through Donald Trump’s real estate empire.

In the course of my research, I was privileged to meet Anastasia Kirilenko, an independent Russian investigative journalist who has spent more than a decade digging into corruption and kleptocracy at the top of Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

Anastasia studied economics at Novosibirsk State University and journalism in the Franco-Russian master’s program at Moscow State University. She then spent several years as a reporter for the Russian Service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. She left Russia in 2014 after facing political pressure over her reporting and has worked from Paris since then. Today she writes for The Insider, the independent investigative outlet whose reporters have exposed Kremlin poisonings and intelligence operations, and she’s still tracing the money and the criminal networks around the Kremlin. In October 2025, Russia’s financial-monitoring agency put her on its list of “extremists and terrorists.” That kind of designation says a lot about how closely the Kremlin follows her work.

Putin’s Plan: Labeled a terrorist by the Kremlin, investigative reporter Anastasia Kirilenko has been exposing Putin’s secret operations for more than a decade.

So on November 9, I called Anastasia in Paris to find out about her new book. To see and hear Anastasia discuss her revelations, just click the video at the top of this page—or you can read the transcript immediately below:

Craig Unger

00:03

Hi, I’m Craig Unger, and I’ve been a guest on many podcasts, but this is the first time I’m actually hosting one, and my first guest is Anastasia Kirilenko. Anastasia is an independent Russian investigative journalist who spent more than a decade looking into the corruption and kleptocracy of Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

Anastasia studied economics, and Novosibirsk State University and Journalism at Moscow State University. She then spent several years as a reporter on the Russian service of Radio Free Europe, Radio Liberty, where she published investigations into corruption in Russia.

She left Russia in 2014 after facing intense political pressure over her reporting, and has worked from Paris ever since, still tracing the money and the criminal networks around the Kremlin. In October 2025, Russia’s financial monitoring agency put Anastasia on its list of extremists and terrorists.

And that says all you need to know about Anastasia’s work. So welcome, Anastasia, it’s great to see you. I should say, we met about 8 or 9 years ago or so, when I was writing House of Trump, House of Putin, and there are a few pages in there which I cited your work, that was… and I think we can get to that in a moment. But now, Anastasia has a new book out that she has co-written, with Philippe Lobjoie and Marc Marginedas. And, unfortunately, it’s only available in French right now. I hope it will be available in English later, will it?

Anastasia Kirilenko

01:56

Yeah, yeah, the publishing house is negotiating, of course, yeah. Okay, but in English, it’s known as The Putin Plan, an investigation into the Kremlin’s Secret Operations in Europe.

Craig Unger

So there it is, and why don’t you tell me exactly what is the Putin plan?

Anastasia Kirilenko

Yeah, Craig, hi, thank you for having me here. So, basically, Marc Marginedas, who is my co-author, reached out saying, he had, proof that, Russian intelligence, were infiltrating the Islamic State. He is a former hostage of Islamic State of ISIS, and he told me, me, I had proof that Putin was linked to organized crime, and basically we had to explain it, in the book, that, you know, no cooperation with Russia on combating terrorism is possible, that you can’t combat terrorism with, terrorist assistance itself.

03:05

And, also we explain, yeah, what is Putin doing right now, hacking attacks, disinformation, deepfakes on industrial scale, financing the far-right, in Europe, undermining democracies.

Putin’s plan, in fact, the title was the idea of the third co-author, Philippe Lobjoie, who is an experienced war reporter. But he didn’t know that Putin’s plan existed. I mean, there was Putin’s politologists. Gleb Pavlovsky. He’s known for Russia covering journalists. [Editor’s note: Pavlovsky, who died in 2023, was an adviser to Putin who became known was Putin’s Karl Rove.]

So, this Pavlovsky wrote already in 2007, the book called Putin’s Plan, and he was already speaking about Russian world, how, so Russia should expand its presence, across the planet.

04:06

And, also, Pavlovsky, wrote that Putin’s plan is working, it’s a reality, this is great, etc, etc. And then, the war in Georgia started, Putin started the war, the aggression of Georgia and, of Ukraine.

Craig

And is the plan… what is the plan exactly, though? What tools does it use? Is it high… I mean, we’ve heard a little about hybrid warfare and such. You just mentioned the deepfakes. Can you tell me what weapons Putin uses, and where has he been most successful?

Anastasia

Well, one of the first chapters is about organized crime because when, four major Russian gangs, were settled, in Europe and US, they, also corrupt politicians.

Right now, there are investigations in Spain, where we can see that Podolskaya gang (Editor’s note: The Podolskaya gang or Podolsk Bratva, is one of the most prominent Russian mafia networks that originated in the late 1980s in the Moscow suburb of Podolsk.)

05:10

This is one of the major gangs. Like Solntsevskaya[one of the most powerful criminal gangs in Russia], they corrupted local officials.

This is one of the ways… this is not… we explained that organized crime in Russia, it’s not like in Italy, it’s not something separate from Putin. So, I’m giving many, reporting details how, for example, during the trial in Spain, lawyers pretended that, well, the defendants, they were, friends of Putin, and even, even they were FSB agents. In the same time, it was clear that they were laundering money of the Kremlin, and also providing the Kremlin with penetration to, to political systems.

So, in, in US, for example, you know [Semion] Mogilevich. You wrote about him.

Craig

I have written about Mogilevich, but I still don’t think all of our… a lot of Americans don’t know who he is. Why don’t you explain a little who he is, and also what kind of ties he had? I mean, you seem to be saying that…

06:31

Anastasia

Putin is a mobster. I mean, in the United States… Yes, he is, he is a mobster. We are giving examples, for example, that drug trafficking in diplomatic pouch.

Right, now recent case from Argentina, very well documented. Yeah, but I like the example of Hungary.

We, in the book, we didn’t, spoke about, we didn’t speak about U.S, because it’s a huge topic, right? And also, Donald Trump is giving the best examples how to be in love with Putin. So, if we have started to mention the US, it would have been a separate book.

But, I give the example of, of Hungary. In Hungary, there were Russian troops, Soviet troops stationed, hundreds of, of tanks, of planes, and thousands or ten dozens of thousands of soldiers, at least.

07:38

And so the Berlin Wall fell, it was the opening, Russians withdrew the troops, but they didn’t want to go out, actually, from Europe and from the West, so they started Mafia penetration.

This Mogilevich, he’s a mobster, it’s clear. There are FBI reports on him. I think he is still wanted, he should be, like, 80 years now, but he has a young son.

And he was stationed in Budapest.

Budapest, and he bought factories, arms factories, he was also dealing with gas. I found evidence that Hungarian police considered him, like, FSB major. Which is hilarious, when you know the background of this man.

He, he, even, he’s known for, for having stolen the money of Jewish immigrants who settled in the West.

Well, there were many scams he was involved in. There are books written on it. Your book, of course, but already in the 90s, there was a book called Red Mafiya (by the late Robert I. Friedman).

09:05

So, he stayed in Budapest and controlled everything, and it was, for Hungarians, it was difficult to kick him out, and even when he was kicked out, well, his tentacles, how we can say, his presence, his frontman remained. And to corrupt the local politicians, like Viktor Orban, And, local interior minister, Sándor Pintér. Yeah, it was the first, like, the first, we can say, hybrid penetration.

Craig

Right. You mentioned the Viktor Orban case, and I wrote about it in House of Trump, citing your work, of course, but you got there first, so why don’t you tell us a little about, Orban, and my understanding was when Orban started out in politics, he was very pro-West, and he was not at all a friend of Vladimir Putin’s. So why don’t you tell the story from that point of exactly what happened?

Anastasia

Yeah, also recently, a recording was released of Putin’s conversation with Orban, where Orban says our relationship, our mutual understanding started in the library in St. Petersburg, back to, 2009. It’s a very interesting claim, because, I noticed that, yeah, Orban changed his mind about Russia and about Putin, exactly in the same time when Mogilevich was arrested.

10:54

He spent, like, only, like, several months in prison, then he was released, but, Orban came to Russia for a visit and became pro-Russian. So, the idea is that there was kompromat on him. I found a man who is a whistleblower, who testified that, that he actually recorded kompromat, because he was carrying money to… from Solntsevskaya to young Orban, not only to Orban, also to… to different persons, for example, to one journalist close to Mogilevich.

And then… but it was recorded, and maybe it ended up in the hands of Putin. So there was a parliamentary request.

People close in Hungary, people close to Orban responded, no, it’s an insulting question, how it can be. But anyway, Putin, with Western leaders, he’s using both.

Like, in Russian, even, there is a proverb saying that you have to use both, like, something like a kompromat, but also something to give. So, Putin also, with this help of Mogilevich, they settled the schemes with Gazprom of corruption. Oone famous scheme operated through Ukraine, but it was also connected to Austria, to Switzerland, and to Hungary, because first, it was, registered in Hungary.

There was a second scheme, it, it was, between Gazprom and, Hungary, And there was an …intermediary company, with offshore beneficiaries.

And it looked, very strange, so maybe, people close to Orban profited from it, and there are also investigations of my colleague, colleagues that it happened this way. So, but first, yeah, Putin threatened, I believe Putin threatened Orban with some kompromat.

13:28

And yeah, this is unbelievable, because Hungary is very, was very anti-Russian. When the communists arrived, they executed the best people of Hungary. Like, up to 5% emigrated, and it was in the Soviet poverty, even the Hungarians put in the constitution that, they are proud of, of, the uprise of 1956. So, from that, Orban was, anti-Russian and anti-Gazprom and everything. From that, becoming Putin’s servant, yeah, there should be something very tough.

Craig

Right, so it was… the kompromat you mentioned was presumably, Orban receiving money, right? Or is that the case, or

Anastasia

Yeah, yeah, he received money and cash in a big, how to say, big luggage. So, this witness, he was credible, because he described every circumstance. He said that, of course, Orban, it was only once, and he didn’t want to go to the apartment, but, so, the intermediary between Mogilevich and Orban said, for the reason of security, you have to come, because we can’t carry such money just on the street.

Et cetera, and and there… there are many not… non-direct evidence that, that, which confirm this, well, this, these words by Dietmar Clodo, which is the name is of the whistleblower, it’s quite a…

Craig

And did that revelation, did that lead to Orban losing the election, or were there other factors? What exactly happened there?

Anastasia

Well, during the election, there were slogans, young people, on the streets, in the metro, etc, they were yelling, Ruskie Khaza. It means Russians, go out, and so people were…I think, of course, it harmed to Orban. My investigation, it was quoted by every Hungarian media, and yeah, basically, Orban said that…his people, said it’s an insulting, something… it’s an insult to think, it was this way. But again,

16:33

it was… he could not really defend himself credibly, because why? The other explanations why he became so pro-Russian. Orban was famous for having said Hungary will not turn into the most enjoyable prison of Gazprom.

It was an allusion in comparison to Soviet era, that it can’t be the most likely prison of Soviet Union. So he said…we won’t become most likely prison of Gazprom, and now…he proposes himself as Putin… Putin’s mouse, or…He said that he… basically, he was Putin’s servant in the last recording that was released.

Yeah, all the conversation between him and Putin.

Craig

Right, you write also about the Social Design Agency. Can you explain what that is and what role they play?

17:46

Anastasia

Yeah, Social Design Agency, it’s a new incarnation of Troll Factory, producing, fake, yeah, fake news on industrial scale. It’s registered in Moscow, and officially only 120 or something like this people are working there, but they’re able to produce a huge amount of fakes.

In video, format, they, are behind the operation called Doppelganger. Doppelganger, it’s, producing fake media.

For example, have you heard about the newspaper called Seattle Tribune?

And, yeah, in…

Craig

Sounds real!

Anastasia

Yeah, they also faked the true media. The last fake, I saw, it was the Time Magazine. Two days ago, they, they faked something against Zelensky.

And so, those, fakes. They really drown the web. They are over… overwhelming. It’s on social media, it reaches millions of views, to, to create the popular feeling that, you know, Zelensky is someone not trustful, that Putin has rights, etc.

Craig

Right, and does that affect the United States as well?

Anastasia

I think, I think yes. Especially, So…for example, during Zelensky’s election, it was in 2019, Facebook and Twitter, they moderated social media content, and then, during the second Trump administration, they fired all the moderators. So, I saw back in the archives that Facebook and Twitter, then it was not X. They took down fake pictures of Zelensky being a Nazi, and now it’s allowed. It’s flourishing.

20:06

It’s extremely preoccupying. In European Union, Facebook still has to comply with European legislation.

So, the civil servant behind this legislation, it’s a Frenchman, but he contributed to adopt a law on the European level. So, his name is Thierry Breton. And he was subjected to sanctions by the Trump administration. Only for this law of regulation of social media.

Craig

Really? That’s amazing. No, we desperately need to regulate Silicon Valley here, and, you know, it brings up, you know, I had, been active on Twitter for, several years and was building a readership of 50,000 people or so.

And then, I think it was in 2022, 4 years ago, Elon Musk bought it, and it’s changed dramatically. You write a little about Grok and its role, and do the Russians use it? And how do they use it?

21:36

Anastasia

Yeah, so they, they even don’t really hide what they do, so I found a video by a young worker, an employee of this troll factory social design agency, and he was explaining that he had to produce dozens of fake videos a day, and then his superiors had to choose the best ones.

So, Elon Musk himself, he shared already the production of this social design agency. Some… they produce not only fake news, but also demotivators, demotivators, so some…

Craig

What do you mean by that, demotivators?

Anastasia

For example, some… some pictures making fun of Zelensky, or in English, we call it also hahaganda. This method called hahaganda. So, this is when you’re making fun of everything, for example, Zelensky begging for money, some…

The so-called irony, but it’s also produced by a social design agency. It’s not a popular… it’s not grassroots irony.

23:06

Craig

And is Musk aware of this? Does he play a role in it in any way?

Anastasia

Elon Musk? Yeah. Yeah, yeah, of course, he bought Twitter, so it became X. He met with Putin. Putin recently said we are in regular contact. Well, about Starlink, you know, that he was trying to play the game of the Kremlin. Also, what was shocking, that Elon Musk did a streaming with Alice Weidel[the co-chairwoman of Germany’s far-right AfD Party].

Craig

This is a German far-right, pro-Russian politician.

Anastasia

So fortunately, it didn’t work the first time, but, so, far-right is growing in, in, popularity, the far-right is growing in France, in Germany, everywhere, because of terror attacks.

And the idea by my co-author, Mark Marginedas, that Russia may be behind at least of one part of terror attacks, like, in Magdeburg, in Germany, eastern Germany, someone googled, in Russia, information about the terror attack before it happened, really.

And what are the proofs? For example, Chechens massively reached Islamic State, but Russians, Russian FSB had to deliver them passports, you know, traveling passports.

24:44

So, so-called, they didn’t know that some radicals are going to… to Islamic State, and they distribute passports. Well, in France. Already two, Chechen and English, so-called refugees committed terror attacks. The idea is they were maybe manipulated by Russian intelligence.

Yeah, we, we had, contact— me and my co-author— with, for the book, with French intelligence, who explained that Russia can even place agents to refugees, to opposition, but I think it’s, like, open secret now.

Some, you know, people from Tajikistan with Russian passports wanted to go to US as refugees, and they were banned because they were connected to Islamic State.

And this is a recent case, disclosed by…by Russian human rights activists. So,

And even verbally, Putin is supporting Islamic terrorism is hilarious. You know, he’s busy with the war in Ukraine and everything, and nevertheless.

26:01

He was saying that recently, in Valdais, the Valdais Club[the Valdai Discussion Club is the Moscow-based political discussion forum and think tank that hosts annual meetings attended by Putin and other senior Russian officials] that French people are offending the prophet, Maume[Mohammed].

So, French people are offending Muslims, says Putin.

the… one of the Chechen terrorists was buried. With a ceremony, or, like, openly, he was praised openly by Chechen TV, almost like a hero.

And when Putin’s spokesperson was asked, how is it possible, you know, you’re against terrorism, and the real Chechen terrorist is praised on Chechen TV,

And Putin’s spokesperson said, you know, there’s freedom of speech?

Craig

Well, that’s exactly what Musk is saying, that he’s allowing freedom of speech on X, when a lot of it is just Russian propaganda, really. You know, that’s… And fakes? No, no, no, it’s not free speech. And also, what is, tremendous, when you’re publishing something criticizing Putin, you are all, you’re attacked straight away by bots and trolls.

Anastasia

I wrote recently something about Russian regions. You know, news of today, 27 Russian regions. There are many other news, like the mortality is decreasing, so even Russian propagandists are worried about what will happen, because Russian men are killed.

And migrants are invited from India, from North Korea, and so real Russian, excuse me, Nazis, asking, what’s happening, what’s about our, you know, Russian future, whatever. So I published something like this, describing the real situation of Russia, criticizing the poverty of Russian regions. Also, there’s no money anymore to pay to Russian soldiers in many regions. And I was attacked already by trolls of this, I suppose, of this social design agency. I was mocked as a, you know, blonde woman or whatever, so it’s not freedom of speech.

Craig

Right, so you were attacked online, you mean?

Anastasia

Yeah, online, there are also threats, everything. It’s not equal dialogue. And also, they use hybrid methods. For example, I wrote a report on an oligarch, Oleg Deripaska.

And, he was, usurping, someone was usurping identity of, of a participant of the report to take it down, to write to the media saying, it’s about me, please take it down, it harms me. Even my identity was usurped. Exactly, my investigations about Russian mafia and links to Putin.

Someone pretending to be me asked Google to erase it. So, I don’t know, is it still freedom of speech to do like this?

29:50

Craig

Right, it’s also… what I’ve noticed on X is what we call shadow banning. That is, I still have my account on X, but before Musk, if I did a good tweet, it could reach a million people, you know, which is… it makes you feel like you’re really reaching people. Suddenly, Musk takes over, and I had a whole bunch of, tweets that reach 678 people instead of a million. And it’s clear that they are, they have logarithms that punish people who are critical of Trump, and so forth.

Yeah, so how do, how does this end? How do we get to the bottom of this? I mean, I’ve been doing this for nearly 10 years, you’ve been doing it even longer.

I guess defeating Orban was a victory. I think our recent midterm elections were a healthy way of pushing back on Trump.

But this isn’t over yet. How do you see things going from here, and what is the best way to combat the kind of hybrid warfare they’re doing?

31:05

Anastasia

Yeah, well, in some European states, there are hybrid threat departments in the police. Now, it’s the case of France, Spain, Italy, so the authorities are not naive anymore. And it’s taken seriously and prosecuted in some cases.

Yeah, but anyway, the war in Ukraine should end, but maybe not now. But, Ukraine will prevail, due to technologies and to democracy.

Also, I have not explained it in the book, maybe, but, so, of course, there’s corruption in Ukraine, but its roots are in Moscow.

Like, there was a scheme with Hungary and with gas. It was designed in Moscow and by FSB. There were many, other schemes, even, arms trafficking.

And when Ukraine started to combat corruption, so Putin attacked, exactly at this time.

So, some authors, I think, understand. I saw Roberto Saviano, who is a prominent writer about Italian mafia, that he explained how organized crime was linked to the war. So, basically, they…They’re defending themselves.

By the way, I also followed the background, of the mobsters, like Viktor Bout, arms trafficking, who, who was… exchanged… for Brittney Griner.

And some other mobsters, they all support war, by… by money, by information services, this… this Viktor Bout is doing a podcast in English on, well, on the new world order, Russia, on the greatness of Russia, etc. This is quite impressive, but the good news, all this has, like, one reason and one route, which is corruption. Like, the bad guys are, are doing the war, they, they, they try, they try to fake the history, to explain that they are good, but they don’t succeed. At least for clever people, they don’t succeed.

As for the populism rising, it’s basically, people say, I don’t care, why should I care about Ukraine? It’s the case in France, and maybe in the US.

34:05

It’s bad, but I mean, Russia has nothing to propose as really, like, an alternative. It’s not even, like, in Soviet era, they don’t even have…something to show, like, socialism.

So, nobody wants to join, seriously, the Russian world. Maybe Trump wants to go to, with Bashar al-Assad to Russia. But… so this is a fight against… maybe against the vision where people say, I don’t care.

But… well, but I’m optimistic, basically. Well, I was, you know, in,

Craig

In 2020, of course, Joe Biden was elected over Trump, and I thought, perhaps stupidly, I thought, oh, well, that’ll be the end of it. And it wasn’t, of course, and Trump came back.

And obviously, in France, you have the rise of Marine Le Pen and so forth. To what extent is…

How does this end? I mean, what, what, how successful… how many… how… where are the French people of this, for example, going into the next presidential elections? And the same in other countries. You have the rise of the AFD in Germany,

Is Europe…responding to the threat. I was in Finland a few months ago, and it seemed to me the Baltic states are very much, very anti-Russian. They’re very aware of this. Even in Finland, even young children in kindergarten are taught about propaganda and deepfakes, and how to differentiate something real from something fake. How is that going in the rest of Europe, in France, especially?

Anastasia

Yeah, in Finland, it’s better because Finland… a part of Finland was occupied by Russia.

And also, in the Baltic states, they know by experience what is it in the Russian world? In Germany, I asked, I spoke to German politicians who said off the record that nobody will allow Russian tanks on behalf of Germany once again.

But the problem is the new generation, they ignore everything. People who are 30 years old, they don’t remember Russian tanks were in Germany. And France was never occupied by Russia—only in the 19th century, Russian Cossacks came to Paris, and Russians are very proud of it.

This is why it is more complicated to explain what is bad about to be invaded by Russia and to be sent to Siberia.

37:16

Craig

Well, also, here in the United States, there are no bombs, there are no bullets, there are no boots on the ground, and the Russian attack is through people like Elon Musk and so forth, and hybrid warfare, propaganda, and so forth. I mean, one of the things that made me a little optimistic was Musk spent over $100 million in Texas in the last elections, and he lost, wildly. I mean, it was a huge…victory for the Democrats. Is that kind of thing possible in France, or…

Anastasia

Yeah, yeah, of course. We have, for example, a very prominent candidate. His name is Rafael Glucksmann.

And he’s very pro-Ukraine, well, deepfakes against him started already. But also, good thing about deepfakes, often they are done, badly. Because there are so many that workers of the Social Design Agency explained. That they had only, like, 10 minutes to produce one fake. So, often it’s not well done. And people are vaccinated, against extremists, not all of them, of course, but some of them. In France, we have another problem of far left being, like, pushing pro-Islamists. This alliance between far left and Islamists is more or less real in

In France, books are written about each… and by the way, far left is also pro-Putin. And so the… the…the issue, or the solution would be a left or right, but centrist, normal politician. And fortunately, they are also present.

And Marine Le Pen, she already lost elections, many times.

Because, you know, in the world with international, sorry, with artificial intelligence, or with innovations and whatever, she was mocked, so she proposed just to close borders.

And what will she do about innovations? We want to know. And of course, about, like, 21st century issues, she has nothing to say to people.

This is why she already lost, and maybe she will lose again. By the way, it happened 10 years ago, but I like the story. People from Nationale, now it’s National Assembly of Marine Le Pen, they burned cars themselves, then to denounce it, to blame migrants. And they were caught. So, so they are capable of everything. This is the problem.

40:29

Marine Le Pen, during the last election, it was in 2017, she was briefed by GRU[Russian military intelligence]. Because she distributed, she mentioned the fake. It was not… it was fabricated by GRU.

And she was so stupid to repeat it, and so it was clear that she somehow, maybe not directly, but in contact with some good sources. So, they’re capable of everything. In the same time, they are stupid enough not to understand what, what does it mean, really, Russia, what, what will happen, next, so…I think healthy forces will prevail.

Craig

Well, starting tomorrow, if I’m not mistaken, there will be talks in Abu Dhabi, with Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Russians and so forth about the Ukrainian war. What’s your take on that?

41:29

Anastasia (with irony)

Yeah, well, I admire these real estate agents being in politics. No, of course, no, Witkoff, he’s awful. Like, his, last, compliment to Putin as a humanitarian, it’s appalling.

And he, he’s really…like, just a real estate agent, but, but, how to say, Ukraine is winning, because, let’s remember what… what happened almost one year ago, in the beginning of… no, more than one year, almost two years ago, in the beginning of 2025, when Zelensky was humiliated, mocked, when U.S. stopped to share, this, satellite images, and, so, so… it led to nothing. Europe is, is behind, Zelensky, and also this, Steve Witkoff, Kushner, they didn’t understand that Russian assets are blocked in Europe, in Brussels, you know, there are billions, 200 or 300 billions of euros there physically in Brussels. and not in US. I remember there were talks that Europe should somehow give the right to those assets to U.S, but…guess what? It did not happen.

Yeah, so, I would be happy if Witkoff was out, because, well, he’s just…when he’s saying, in four regions of Ukraine, there are Russians, he’s parroting Putin’s propaganda. How is it possible to someone like this?

But so, this time, what is important, Europe is invited, at least the French Minister of the Foreign Affairs said that Europe will participate, I don’t remember at what level.

But, yeah, so, the deal between Trump and Putin didn’t happen? Well, it happened. But it didn’t, lead to capitulation of Ukraine.

Also Russian propaganda, propaganda, is very angry, you know, the propagandist, Solovyov. He’s really upset.

Craig

Wait, I’m sorry, the propaganda is what?

Anastasia

We have a propagandist, chief propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov, who is very pro-Russian, but he has several villas in Italy that he’s so patriotic, whatever.

He quotes Tucker Carlson, in every program. By the way, the program of Tucker Carlson is translated into Russian, and it is, aired on Russian TV.

So this, how to say, propagandist-in-chief, he’s very upset about the events, saying that Trump is, he’s betrayed, or whatever, well…

Craig

So, so is Tucker Carlson actually paid by Russia, or what… what is your… what did he get out of this?

Anastasia

Yeah, there’s a question, maybe we have just useful idiots, I think,

Craig

But how idiotic can you be?

Anastasia

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, no, I think there are no useful idiots at this level, but we have not fined every offshore accounts. In my book, there is an example of a German journalist, documentary maker. He was doing pro-Putin documentaries, and participating in talk shows, saying everything in the fault of the NATO.

And guess what? Recently, 300,000 euros, were found on him on an offshore account. It was paid by a Russian oligarch, a neighbor of Putin’s, Putin’s close friend, well, it’s from Putin’s circle. And it looked like, really, he was just convinced. You know, NATO, by the way, in my book, we explain.

It’s, of course, not a secret, but this is bullshit, saying everything is the fault of NATO. So Russia dares to say that, like, countries like Finland, I think Finland, it’s 5 million people. In Estonia, we have 1 million, Georgia, 3 million.

So, is Russia really threatened by all those countries? Of course not. It’s the other way around. So, it was invaded by Russia, and then by Soviet Union. When Soviet Union retreated the troops.

Eastern Europe countries, they begged NATO, and they begged the US to accept them, and even… it didn’t happen straight away, so just…

We explained, for useful idiots, the way it worked.

47:29

Craig

Right. Well, it’s one of the things that I keep hearing reports of the upcoming meeting tomorrow in which they say they’re discussing a security architecture for Europe, and I think, wait a minute, there is a security architecture, and it’s called NATO. And in NATO, unfortunately, the biggest partner, the United States, has been completely unreliable under Trump. So I’m wondering how, powerful is NATO in fighting off the Russians, as long as Trump is there?

Anastasia

Yeah, yeah, well, Trump is… but he’s 80 years old, I mean, maybe in 2 years he’s out. NATO, he’ll remain.

So, what happened after the end of World War II? By the way, Russia helped to start it with the… it had a pact with Hitler, but after the World War II, Stalin was disappointed. He wanted the whole Europe to belong to him, not only half of Europe.

And Russians, there, like, for me, it’s like Orthodox Taliban. I’m sorry. Yeah, yeah, they… even, when I speak to Russians, it’s impossible to propaganda brainwash people. It’s impossible to explain them. You can’t elect the president of France instead of French people themselves, why are you doing this? But they think they know better, you know, for the whole planet. And this is the security architecture here, of course.

And Russia heavily insists on the so-called Ukrainian Nazis, so the head of Russian Investigative Committee has sent 10,000 pages of Nazi crimes descriptions to United Nations, whatever. And this is, how, how to say it’s, at this stage.

It’s not funny, of course, but it’s comic. They… Putin, he has not any, Plan B. He only insists, even now, that, you know, there are Nazis in Ukraine, biolabs in Ukraine, whatever, it’s… they’re fabricating evidence of biolabs, but doing it badly. Some fakes, they released the so-called documents proving the existence of biolabs with biological weapons in Ukraine. It was in the mixture of Russian and Ukrainian language, and their production is of this level, you know.

So… this is why I think when Trump is here, it’s not possible to reach an agreement, because when he’s accepting all what Russia… all what Putin says, you know, interests of Russia, Nazis, Donbas people. Russia… the Kremlin doesn’t care about the people of Donbas. Donbas, now it’s a humanitarian catastrophe there.

You know, hygiene and everything, it’s, it’s…I’ve watched local reports, critical reports, it’s, unsupportable. Even… there are people who were pro-Russia in Donbas, and now they are in prison, and also extremists and terrorists like me from this list.

Because they said it’s not possible, it’s… what are you… what are you doing? And in Donbas, they don’t have water every day, and not canalization, and so Trump…just wants to give a part of Ukraine to Russia like this, without taking into account the truth, and the truth is Russia invaded Ukraine. First, hybridly.

I describe in it in the book what happened in 2014, because I was in Donbas, and so Russia started it, basically. It was not in the popular uprising.

And then… full-scale invasion begin, and so what Trump proposes? Like, a compromise, but on what basis?

Craig

Right. In the end, I think it’s important to remember that he’s a real estate developer, Jared Kushner’s a real estate developer, Steve Witkoff’s a real estate developer. In Gaza, they essentially see it as a real estate deal. And I think it’s the same with the Ukraine war.

You know, and, I’m hoping that the new Democratic Congress will resume aid to Ukraine,

Anastasia

Yeah, sure.

52:41

Craig

But… but we’re running out of time, and I’m wondering…Is there something else in the book that you… that I’ve skipped over that you… you… you want to get across?

Anastasia

Yeah, so, really, what is interesting is the infiltration of Russian FSB to terrorism. I think it’s awful, of course, that Russia can manipulate terrorism to get elected the far right.

What is important, of course, is that Putin is on top of the organized crime. I think NATO is aware of it, and some politicians, like Trump, maybe they know it, but they don’t care. So, we have to do something with it, what’s…

Yeah, we described some other operations, for example, from, Brazil and Argentina, they are actually used right now to, to, to create fake identities for people to commit, then, crimes and terror attacks. It means there are Russians with Brazilian passports participating in sabotage acts in Europe, and it’s also now being prosecuted.

Right.

Craig

Well, well, I think we, that’s about all the time we have. But it’s great to see you, Anastasia, and thank you for your time.And, I don’t know how… if I do something to end it like that.

Anastasia

Well, thank you. Thank you, and good luck with your work. I hope you will write new books.

And don’t forget my books! For even more complete stories about how Trump became a Russian asset, buy House of Trump, House of Putin, and/or American Kompromat.

And don’t miss my most recent book, Den of Spies!

The Untold Story of Donald Trump and the Russian Mafia

How the KGB Cultivated Donald Trump, and Related Tales of Sex, Greed, Power, and Treachery

Reagan, Carter, and the Secret History of the Treason That Stole the White House