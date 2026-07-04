I noticed an error in a subhead in July 3 New York Times—or, more accurately, an erroneous assumption. The deck, under the headline, “Trump’s Huge Windfall Has Known Few Global Precedents” reads:

President Trump’s earnings in office are at a level once unimaginable for any leader of a liberal democracy, particularly a sitting American president.

Can you spot the mistake?

It’s worth pointing out because it obscures an even bigger story than the highly substantive piece it describes.

Hint: The key phrase is “liberal democracy.”

That’s right, the Times is assuming that the United States is still a liberal democracy.

But that’s wrong. The United States is no longer a liberal democracy—and that’s an enormous story that the paper of record should have figured out by now.

According to the 2026 Democracy Report by the V-Dem Institute, “Unraveling the Democratic Era,” the United States can no longer be considered a liberal democracy and now falls into the category of “electoral democracies.”

If you are unfamiliar with it, V-Dem (Varieties of Democracy) is a research institute based at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden that runs what’s generally considered the most comprehensive academic measurement of democracy in the world. Its methodology is peer reviewed, and it has become the most frequently used democracy measure of all, tracking, as it does, more than 600 indicators for every country in the world using a global network of more than 4000 experts. The reclassification marked the largest single year in its dataset’s history, with the US plummeting from 20th to 51st place in its Liberal Democracy Index. We’re now behind Slovakia, Slovenia, and Panama—countries that are not exactly known to be bastions of democracy.

Consider that for a moment:

The gist of its report, which was released on March 17, is titled “Unraveling the Democratic Era?,” and it concludes that the U.S. retains free and fair elections but has lost its liberal components: strong checks and balances, individual protections against tyranny of the majority, and constraints on government overreach.

One might argue, of course, that even the first part—that the U.S. retains free and fair elections—is open to question in view of the Trump administrations aggressive gerrymandering and the Supreme Court’s recent gutting of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. (Of course, MAGA’s acolytes dispute the fairness of America’s elections for quite another reason.)

According to V-Dem founder Staffan Lindberg, “The speed with which American democracy is currently dismantled is unprecedented in modern history.”

But when it comes to checks and balances, there’s no room for debate. According to V-Dem founder Staffan Lindberg, “The speed with which American democracy is currently dismantled is unprecedented in modern history.” The report added plainly that Trump is aiming for dictatorship, and that the U.S. moving toward autocracy faster than Hungary did. One of the sharpest data points was freedom of expression, which the report found had fallen to its lowest level since the end of World War II.

V-Dem is not alone in downgrading American democracy. According to Freedom House, the United States is facilitating the demise of democratic post-World War II institutions, and is speeding up the arrival of a world with no order, other than one that Thomas Hobbes would have recognized in the 17th century: the powerful do what they want.

Similarly, the Democracy Index put out by the Economist Intelligence Unit, which stopped calling the United States a "full democracy" back in 2016, marked it down again in 2025, to 7.65 out of 10, its worst grade since the index began.

The paper of record owes its readers the record — and the record now says we crossed the line. And if The New York Times doesn’t think that is worth reporting—then, God help us.

None of this is hidden—or even difficult to figure out. V-Dem, Freedom House, and the Economist have all published their findings; the reporting sits in plain sight. Many of us have been chronicling the assault on American democracy for years — I've written six books about it — and we did not have the resources of the world's greatest newsroom behind us. That a subhead in the July 3rd Times could still call this a liberal democracy is not a typo. It is a failure to notice the ground shifting underfoot. The paper of record owes its readers the record — and the record now says we crossed the line.

And if The New York Times doesn’t think that is worth reporting—then, God help us.

Happy Independence Day!

And don’t forget my books! For even more complete stories about how Donald Trump became an asset of Russian intelligence, buy House of Trump, House of Putin, and/or American Kompromat.

And don’t miss my most recent book, Den of Spies!

The Untold Story of Donald Trump and the Russian Mafia

How the KGB Cultivated Donald Trump, and Related Tales of Sex, Greed, Power, and Treachery

Reagan, Carter, and the Secret History of the Treason That Stole the White House