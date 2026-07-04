American Kompromat

American Kompromat

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Sara2's avatar
Sara2
Jul 4

Thank Mr. Unger. Many of us elders have seen the NYT deteriorate over the years, not just in content but in its language. I used to have to look up a word or two when reading a NYT article, no longer. Too often, the articles are also way too short, and the use of language to camouflage what is really happening is endemic throughout articles related to Trump.

I have all your books, and use them as reference books, whenever I post a comment. I have spread your name in NYT comments and on other Substacks. Your books are an important source of relevant history, as we watch a Russian asset, and malignant narcissist, his children and his regime seize Democracy.

Thank you for all your hard and ethical work.

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LJ's avatar
LJ
Jul 4

NYT headlines are always so pablum—call him a grifting racist Russian asset, for crying out loud. PS I’ve now read all three of your books and am so grateful for your work. The Fall of the House of Bush—omg. No wonder he never looks up from his paintbrush—or does he ever feel the horrific legacy of what he wrought? And I’m still upset at Kamala Harris for describing Cheney as a devoted public servant or words to that effect.

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