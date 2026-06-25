American Kompromat

American Kompromat

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Blue Moon Pie's avatar
Blue Moon Pie
Jun 25Edited

The fact that Sessions and Freeh went on to work for the Russian mob tells you everything you need to know.

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roberto k.'s avatar
roberto k.
Jun 25

Unger's analysis has been brilliant. Putin's intelligence state, like a Bond book or film with the evil SPECTRE or SMERSH, only real, leading to the 'capture' of one clever, greedy yet venal man leading to the creation of a Mafia state here.

It's way beyond belief and yet here we are.

And only a few people can muster the energy to keep fighting as we must. Today it was SCOTUS and the refugees. When it finally reaches us it will be too late.

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