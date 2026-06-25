In Part 1 of my interview with Johnathan Buma, a former FBI counterintelligence agent who ran confidential sources out of the Bureau’s Los Angeles field office, we began discussing why the FBI, the primary institution in terms of domestic counterintelligence, failed to act when it had intelligence that the Russian Mafia was laundering money through Donald Trump’s real estate.

This installment, Part 2, is about why the FBI looked away.

Laundering Money Through Trump Tower

Nearly ten years ago, acting on a tip that the Russian mob had been laundering money through Trump real estate, I went to the public record — the open, searchable history of who bought and sold each unit at 721 Fifth Avenue—AKA Trump Tower, the crown jewel of Donald Trump’s real estate empire, and long his primary residence.

It did not take long to discover that at least 13 people with known or alleged links to Russian mobsters or oligarchs have owned, lived in, and even run criminal activities out of Trump Tower and other Trump properties.

As I wrote about it in The New Republic,

Many used his apartments and casinos to launder untold millions in dirty money. Some ran a worldwide high-stakes gambling ring out of Trump Tower—in a unit directly below one owned by Trump. Others provided Trump with lucrative branding deals that required no investment on his part. Taken together, the flow of money from Russia provided Trump with a crucial infusion of financing that helped rescue his empire from ruin, burnish his image, and launch his career in television and politics.

According to a Senate investigation David Bogatin, who bought five Trump Tower condos in all-cash transactions, was a leading figure in the Russian mob, and was tied to Semion Mogilevich, a Russian mob boss who was on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted List.

If I could figure this out in just a couple of hours— from open sources, no less—I realized that the nation’s finest law enforcement agency had to know about it, and I wondered why the hell they didn’t act on it.

When I showed Buma my findings, we discussed how the Russians first approached Trump:

Buma: “A fascist regime has taken control of this country.”

When I first began my research, the names of Russians who were interacting—directly or indirectly—with Trump properties, were new to me. But to intelligence professionals investigating post-Soviet organized crime they were anything but obscure. The Bureau had identified Semion Mogilevich, Vyacheslav Ivankov, and Sam Kislin years earlier and had even set up a task force in Budapest to keep an eye on Mogilevich, whose name adorned the FBI’s Most Wanted List.

But in the end, what had the FBI done with that information? Not much. And that became increasingly important as Donald Trump rose to power.

But in the end, what had they done with that information? Not much and that became increasingly important as Donald Trump rose to power. I also noted how two former FBI directors—William Sessions and Louis Freeh—resigned the Bureau and went on to serve as attorneys for Russians who were the subject of money laundering investigations, Semion Mogilevich and Prevezon. In response, Buma describes how demoralizing it was to rank and file FBI agents investigating related matters.

After retiring from the Bureau, Buma says, “A lot of [top FBI officials] wanna start in the private sector working for the enemy as a criminal defense attorneys at a million dollars a year.”

So why didn’t the Bureau act?

What Buma offers is not a conspiracy theory, but something more mundane, and, in the end, more damning: an institution that grew reflexively unwilling to touch anything playing out in public, and reflexively cautious toward anyone wealthy, famous, or politically exposed. That posture was not neutrality. It was a thumb on the scale — and the next installment is where it hardened into a direct, written order.

Buma: “The Russian intelligence services figured out that by swimming close to people that are extremely high profile, high net worth, or politically connected, they were able to evade a level of scrutiny.”

And don’t forget my books! For even more complete stories about how Trump became a Russian asset, buy House of Trump, House of Putin, and/or American Kompromat.

And don’t miss my most recent book, Den of Spies!

The Untold Story of Donald Trump and the Russian Mafia

How the KGB Cultivated Donald Trump, and Related Tales of Sex, Greed, Power, and Treachery

Reagan, Carter, and the Secret History of the Treason That Stole the White House