American Kompromat

American Kompromat

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Urban Hermit's avatar
Urban Hermit
4d

Thanks for laying out the time line of events. It is such a basic, but brilliant way to bring everything into focus and understand the seemingly nonsensical actions of Trump and his regime.

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Ingot Jons's avatar
Ingot Jons
4d

Sets out Trumps position ,repeatedly. As suspected. Its a shame he can cavort with Putin so blatantly with out any MSM criticism. Thank you for laying it out clearly.

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