Before: At the infamous White House meeting on February 28, 2025, Trump berated Zelensky, asserting angrily, “You don’t have the cards!”

Last week, a friend told me that there was finally some good news from Washington—namely, that Trump had finally warmed up enough to Volodymir Zelensky to aid Ukraine in its efforts to repel Putin’s invasion.

Her comment was not mere conjecture. On July 8, the Washington Post reported that Trump had praised Zelensky and agreed to a major shift in US policy—specifically, he that he was going grant Ukraine the ability to produce US-designed Patriot missiles on Ukrainian soil. As if to underline his shift, Trump signed a G7 communiqué at the NATO summit, and told reporters that Ukraine should be able to make Patriot missiles and interceptors.

At about the same time, right-wing provocateur Laura Loomer, a sometime intimate of Trump, made a widely publicized 180 on Ukraine and announced she had been “bamboozled by Russian propaganda” and was shifting her allegiance to Ukraine. Trump appeared to be following her lead.

Then, on July 28, Zelensky returned to the White House, the site of a humiliating meeting with Trump and JD Vance last year, and emerged smiling. At the previous meeting, Trump had repeatedly barked at Zelensky “you don’t have the cards.” This time, Trump discussed plans to revive peace talks with Russia as well as plans for Ukraine to produce Patriot missile interceptors.

But after Ukraine’s long-range drone strikes on Russian oil infrastructure had gained real traction, things were different. Zelensky did have the cards, Trump knew it and told reporters, “It’s hard to believe, correct, from the Oval Office to now... I think we’ve developed a very good relationship.”

He also credited the deep strikes with pressuring Moscow: “We have a lot of pressure on [Russian] President Putin. I don’t think he likes what’s going on.” According to Axios, Trump privately described Zelensky’s drone operations as “pretty strong” and, in an even stronger compliment, as “badass.”

Trump privately described Zelensky’s drone operations as “pretty strong” and, in an even stronger compliment, as “badass.” But he has repeatedly failed to deliver on his promises to give Ukraine the technology behind the sought-after Patriot missile.

In view of such high praise from Trump, not to mention the tanatalizing allure of Patriot missiles, there was was good reason to believe that Trump had switched his allegiance to Ukraine—right?

Not so fast.

I’ve repeatedly made the case that Trump is an asset of Russian intelligence—most notably in two books, House of Trump, House of Putin and American Kompromat, as well as my Trump Russia Timeline on this site. So now, in the following chronology, I’ll show you how Trump—notwithstanding his putative admiration for Zelensky’s “badass” drone warfare—is still a loyal asset of the Russian Federation.

But instead of listening to what Trump says, let’s look at what he has actually done since he came back to power in 2025.

On February 12, 2025, during a telephone conversation with Putin three weeks after taking office again, Trump agreed to “reset” relations with Russia and re-establish dialogue on “topics of mutual interest”, including the possible settlement of the Ukraine conflict. To that end, Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Foreign Minister Serge Lavrov in Saudi Arabia six days later —notably, without any representative from Ukraine or America’s European allies being present. Prior to the meeting, Rubio said that Ukraine must be “prepared to do difficult things,” which was widely interpreted to mean it must cede territory to Russia.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was more explicit. “We must start by recognizing that returning to Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic objective,” he said. “Chasing this illusionary goal will only prolong the war and cause more suffering.”

In response, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, accused President Trump of appeasing Russia.

Mind you, this was just three weeks into Trump’s second term.

Then, on February 24, the Trump administration showed its true colors, and aligned with Russia, North Korea, and 15 other states to vote against a resolution supported by our longtime NATO allies condemning Russia’s invasion and calling for Ukrainian territorial restoration.

Think about that for a moment: Trump allied with dictatorial regimes in Russia and North Korea against our NATO allies.

Pyongyang or Paris? You decide.

Sorry, but your President Trump chose Pyongyang, and, in doing so, broke with the UN Security Council. The U.S. also introduced its own competing UN Security Council resolution calling generically for an end to the conflict without naming Russia as the aggressor.

Next, on February 28, just four days after the UN vote, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Trump and JD Vance in the Oval Office only to be berated by both—on camera, no less— and told that he “didn’t have the cards.” As a result, a planned minerals agreement and joint press conference were both cancelled.

Next, in early March, the US suspended military assistance and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, accusing it of not being committed to the peace process. The Pentagon also paused offensive cyber operations against Russia.

Trump’s most persuasive argument over NATO had always been that the US was carrying a disproportionate share of NATO’s defense costs, and that the administration was shifting the burden of defending Ukraine to its NATO allies—not abandoning it to Russia. But European allies had also begun to see that this was not just about getting more money from NATO’s European members. As a report from the German Marshal Fund put it, Europe had taken America’s commitment to NATO for granted for decades, and would have to develop a “new transatlantic security partnership” in which Europe took the lead.

At last, it had finally begun to do so.

The need for Europe to take a larger role in these afffairs, however, should not have come as a surprise. As I reported in my book, American Kompromat, Trump had been sharply critical of NATO for four decades, repeatedly arguing that America’s European allies needed to take up a bigger share of NATO’s payments. Now that he was back in power, in 2025, Trump went so far as to assert that “Zelensky started” the Ukraine War, even though it was Russia that invaded Ukraine in 2022.

The Trump administration then began to act accordingly. In early July 2025, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth paused a shipment of 30 Patriot missiles slated to go to Ukraine, pending a stockpile review.

Rolling out the red carpet: In August 2025, Trump greets Putin in Alaska and remains steadfastly in the Kremlin’s camp.

Then, on August 15, 2025, Trump literally rolled out the red carpet for Putin, meeting the Russian leader at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. Once again, Trump was fully aligned with Putin’s position that a real settlement must precede any ceasefire—rather than vice-versa. More specifically, Putin reportedly offered to halt fighting if Ukraine ceded the rest of Donbas; but Zelensky rejected the offer.

Three days, later, on August 18, Trump tried to push Zelensky to accept giving up Crimea and to formally drop Ukraine’s bid to join NATO. Again, Zelensky held firm.

In October, in an effort to get Russia into serious peace talks, the Trump administration did impose direct sanctions on Russia—the first under Trump—targeting Rosneft and Lukoil. But that was ineffective and short-lived. So in November, the Trump administration came up with a new plan.

This time, he had a surprise 28-point peace plan that blindsided both Ukraine and Europe and was the product of secret meetings with Russian negotiators who had been meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and real estate developers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Ukraine was not even party to the negotiations. Accordingly, the terms were so favorable to Russia that they appeared to have been dictated by Putin himself: Ukraine was to cede even more territory in the Donbas to Russia, renounce NATO membership, and cap its military.

In addition, the US was to extend de facto recognition of Russian control over annexed territories including Crimea; give blanket amnesty for Russian war crimes; and reinstate Russia to the G8.

As Fred Kaplan reported in Slate , leaked Kremlin-adviser call transcripts indicated the plan originated largely from the Russian side . Witkoff and Kushner, essentially, were doing nothing more than carrying water for the Kremlin, with no regard whatsoever for Ukraine’s interests.

Then, on February 5, 2026, Attorney General Pam Bondi disbanded Task Force KleptoCapture, a Biden era enforcement initiative focused on enforcing sanctions against Russian oligarchs.

Allowing Putin’s oligarchy to remain unfettered was crucial to the Russian dictator, but just in case that wasn’t enough to make Putin happy, throughout the Spring, Trump extended “General License 134,” which lifted sanctions on Russian-origin oil and petroleum products already in transit. Critics estimated it let roughly 145 million barrels of previously blocked Russian oil reach market, generating Russia an estimated $3.3–5 billion in additional revenue in March alone. Senators Elizabeth Warren(D-MA) and Jeanne Shaheen(D-NH) called it “another dangerous and indefensible gift to Vladimir Putin.”

In mid-June, General License 134 expired for good, meaning the US went back to enforcing those sanctions against Russia. But the case of the desperately sought after but elusive Patriot missile technology proved to be far more complicated.

By this time, Trump had become impressed by Ukraine’s long-range drone campaign against Russia. During the July 8, 2026, NATO summit in Ankara, after a bilateral meeting with Zelensky, he told reporters: “It’s hard to believe, correct, (sic) from the Oval Office to now... I think we’ve developed a very good relationship (with Zelensky).”

Trump also credited the deep strikes from Ukraine’s drones with pressuring Moscow. “We have a lot of pressure on President Putin,” he said. “I don’t think he likes what’s going on.”

In other words, Zelensky, at last, had some cards to play!

Finally, on camera, Trump made a promise that indicated a major strategic shift from his fealty to the Kremlin. “We’re going to give a license to you to make Patriots,” he told Zelensky.

Promises, promises: At the Ankara NATO summit on July 8, Zelensky had the cards to play, and Trump promised to give him the technology behind the Patriot missile. But he never delivered.

This was the first time he had promised to give Ukraine the technology to manufacture the interceptors itself, not just receive more of them. Trump himself personally told Zelensky that the new arrangement would be major step forward. “We’ll show them how to do it... Make them yourself. That’s pretty cool, right?”

Trump’s remarks were widely seen by observers, including The Kyiv Post, as signaling a genuine shift in his attitude towards Ukraine. After all, he had said it in front of reporters—on camera!

But, as often happens with Trump, things changed. Just six days later, on July 14, he ditched the idea of a technology transfer and came up with a different arrangement through which the US would send Patriot systems to Ukraine, with European allies/NATO funding the purchase in what was described as a sale-and-relay arrangement.

But by this time the Iran War was underway, and the Pentagon had become concerned about its depleted weapons stockpiles. On July 28, as reported by Reuters, the Pentagon announced it would withhold roughly $400 million in previously approved Ukraine military aid—a major blow. Full delivery was not rescheduled until fiscal year 2029 — after Trump’s current term ends.

At the time, Zelensky had just arrived in Washington, and, before meeting with Trump, said that his “number-one priority is anti-ballistic defense and strategic cooperation with America.”

After meeting with Trump, Zelensky said that the president had been receptive to Ukraine’s needs. According to Zelensky, Trump had “accepted that he will give us licenses” for Patriot missile technology. Later that day, Zelensky met with representatives from Lockheed Martin, which produces the Patriot interceptors, and wrote on X/Twitter that they discussed “our joint capabilities related to Patriots and other systems.

“Our teams are already working on specific solutions to move to co-production as quickly as possible and increase our capabilities to protect lives,” he added.

But three days later, Trump completely reversed himself at a Camp David Cabinet meeting. “We have not agreed to that,” he said. “... it’s a hard thing to give away that kind of technology.” He added that a country given the technology “can someday turn on you” — directly contradicting Zelensky’s account of the White House meeting three days earlier.

And that, more or less, is how it was left. During the first week of August, Ukraine intercepted only one of 27 incoming Russian ballistic missile barrages—laying bare what was at stake. There have since been various reports indicating that the US was negotiating a production license for Ukraine to make Patriots, but that has been explicitly disavowed by Trump himself.

The bottom line is, whatever Trump says, don’t count on him abandoning his friend in the Kremlin.

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