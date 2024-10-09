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The Stories Washington Doesn’t Want Known

Craig Unger is the international bestselling author of six books on the Republican Party’s assault on democracy, including House of Bush, House of Saud; House of Trump, House of Putin; and American Kompromat. A master of the counternarrative, for more than twenty years, Unger has chronicled the unseen ways the Republican Party has accrued power on the road to authoritarianism and fascism. His work has been acclaimed by Representative Jamie Raskin, Garry Kasparov, Nancy Pelosi, Kurt Vonnegut, and many more.

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