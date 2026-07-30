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Nothing Moves the Needle
Not that long ago, the press could root out corruption, topple presidents, and end wars. Now, even the biggest scoops have little impact. Here's how and…
10 hrs ago
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Craig Unger
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The Tell in The New York Times
Four words in a July 3rd New York Times subhead give away what America's paper of record still hasn't reported: the United States is no longer a liberal…
Jul 4
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Craig Unger
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June 2026
The Whistleblower(Part 2 of 3): Why The FBI Failed to Act
In Part 2 of my interview with FBI whistleblower Johnathan Buma, we discuss how the FBI managed to steer clear of critical information that was staring…
Jun 25
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Craig Unger
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How Did the FBI Allow the Greatest Intelligence Failure in American History to Take Place?
I investigated Trump's ties to Russia as a reporter, while John Buma worked similar turf for the FBI. Here, he explains, how he came to some of the same…
Jun 24
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Craig Unger
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The Anatomy of a Taboo
Ten years ago, the highest intelligence officials in the land said that Donald Trump was an asset of Russian intelligence. Why won't the mainstream…
Jun 11
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Craig Unger
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May 2026
The Complete Trump-Russia Timeline: 39 Parts, One Conclusion
After ten years on the biggest national security story of our time, I've finished a 39-part probe into how Donald Trump became an asset of Russian…
May 28
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Craig Unger
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Trump Is a Russian Asset. Why Won’t America Say It?
A recording from Craig Unger and Ben Cohen's live video
May 22
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Craig Unger
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Ben Cohen
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#39. Into the Oval Office: The Final Post in my Trump-Russia Timeline! (Fall 2016)
After 36 years of cultivating Donald J. Trump as an asset, Russian intelligence finally put its man in the White House. This is how they did it.
May 21
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Craig Unger
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What I Told the Baltics about Donald Trump
A speech in Turku on what Finland already knows about Russia — and what Americans still won't say out loud.
May 13
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Craig Unger
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April 2026
And the Winner of the Iran War is....
Iran? Trump? Whether by design or not, the Iran War is bleeding Ukraine dry, fracturing NATO, filling the Kremlin's coffers and handing China a historic…
Apr 19
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Craig Unger
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The Offer Viktor Orbán Couldn't Refuse
When Hungarians vote tomorrow, they should know that Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was on the take from the same Russian mobsters who were laundering…
Apr 10
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Craig Unger
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March 2026
#38. Hackers, Bots, Trolls, and Things (October 2016)
Over the last few weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign, evidence of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign finally surfaced--but it was buried…
Mar 30
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Craig Unger
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© 2026 Craig Unger
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