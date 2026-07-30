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June 2026

May 2026

The Complete Trump-Russia Timeline: 39 Parts, One Conclusion
After ten years on the biggest national security story of our time, I've finished a 39-part probe into how Donald Trump became an asset of Russian…
  Craig Unger
Trump Is a Russian Asset. Why Won’t America Say It?
A recording from Craig Unger and Ben Cohen's live video
  Craig Unger and Ben Cohen
1:01:28
#39. Into the Oval Office: The Final Post in my Trump-Russia Timeline! (Fall 2016)
After 36 years of cultivating Donald J. Trump as an asset, Russian intelligence finally put its man in the White House. This is how they did it.
  Craig Unger
What I Told the Baltics about Donald Trump
A speech in Turku on what Finland already knows about Russia — and what Americans still won't say out loud.
  Craig Unger

April 2026

March 2026

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